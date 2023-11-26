'It's just as good as the first time:' East Central rolls past NorthWood for state title

INDIANAPOLIS – The final carry of Josh Ringer’s high school career was much like dozens of ones he had over his four years with the East Central High School football team.

Ringer took a handoff off a reverse and sprinted up the middle of the field for a 25-yard touchdown. He then sprinted to the East Central sideline, ran in front of the line and greeted his teammates who were standing in uniform.

Ringer was on the field a few more snaps after that, and they were the last victorious snaps he and the East Central seniors played together.

East Central seniors with the state championship trophy, from left, Brayden Rouse, Dylan Maxwell, Josh Ringer, Cole Burton after East Central's 42-14 win in the IHSAA 4A state championship game Nov. 25, 2023, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

Ringer and the Trojans won the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state championship for the second year in a row, beating NorthWood 42-14 Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“They’re all my best friends,” Ringer said. “I love each and every one of them. I’m so blessed to be around this group of guys. They’re my brothers for 12 years and I’m glad I could play this many games with them. I wish I had more.”

East Central won its fourth state title overall and finished undefeated for the second time in school history. NorthWood finished 12-3.

“To be able to play with all these guys in PeeWee and win back to back state titles, it feels amazing.” said senior linebacker Connor Kuhn.

East Central head coach Jake Meiners improved his record in St. Leon to 57-9.

“It’s just as good as the first time,” he said. “We had a special group of seniors last year who led us to victory, a special group of seniors this year that led us to victory. It was a group that was really fun to work with, and they’re really talented.”

East Central High School senior Josh Ringer (15) leaps through the NorthWood High School defense during the second half of an IHSAA Class 4A State Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. East Central High School won, 42-14.

Ringer, a Miami (Ohio) commit, rushed for 251 yards on 34 carries. He finished his senior season with 2,880 yards and 55 touchdowns. The 34 carries were double his season average as he saw few touches in EC’s most lopsided games. NorthWood made him work, as the 25-yard TD was his longest run of the game.

EC rushed for 353 yards. Senior Ryan Brotherton, a Western Michigan commit, rushed for 77 yards and a TD.

Offensive line was key

The starting offensive line is seniors Noah Schneider and R.J. Seig, freshman Noah Brown, sophomore Gavin Osterman and junior Wyatt Smith.

“Our guys know our assignments,” Schneider said. “Our guys don’t get touched until five yards, and we live by three yards and a cloud of dust. If we get three yards, we’re happy."

Said Ringer: “They were amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better group of offensive linemen. They’ve been amazing all year and I love them.”

The play calling was a big key, too, as the Trojans kept the Panthers off-balance with misdirection and formations.

“We were able to make some adjustments in our run game, and then we have a lot of special athletes,” Meiners said. “Can’t say enough about our offensive line. They showed up every week ready to fight, ready to compete. When the other team knows that you’re probably running the ball and to still be able to run the ball effectively, that is a testament to the hard work those guys put in.”

Trojans take control in second quarter

Each team had a long drive to start the game, and stopped the other on fourth down.

The Trojans got on the board with seven minutes left in the first half. They went on a 16-play, 84-yard drive, 78 of them on the ground. Senior quarterback Cole Burton ran in from four yards out, and EC led 7-0.

NorthWood tied it right away when senior Owen Roeder completed a long pass to Georgia commit NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle for a 65-yard touchdown.

East Central quickly answered with a 30-yard TD run by Brotherton, who spun away from a tackler at the line of scrimmage and tiptoed down the sideline at full speed, the third touchdown in 85 seconds, and EC led 14-7.

Turning point

Senior Brayden Rouse intercepted Roeder at the East Central 45 and returned it for a touchdown. The Trojans were called for a block in the back, and the Trojans took over at midfield.

East Central High School senior Brayden Rouse (46) celebrates after running an interception into the end zone during the first half. The play was called back because of a penalty on the return.

The Trojans marched the rest of the field, and Ringer scored from 12 yards out on a reverse with 42 seconds left, and East Central led 21-7 at halftime.

“It was a huge play,” Rouse said. “We definitely needed to score before half so we could go up two scores instead of one.”

East Central took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 12-play, 64-yard drive, 45 of them from the legs of Ringer. He scored from four yards out to put EC up 28-7 with 5:56 to go in the third quarter.

NorthWood had fourth-and-goal from the 3 with 1:42 to go in the third quarter, then called timeout.

After the timeout, a bad snap caused the ball go over Roeder’s head and bounce well behind him. Roeder chased it down at the East Central 30 and threw up a prayer that EC senior Carson Pieczonka intercepted.

Senior Moses Wheat put the hammer down with a 33-yard interception return with 8:46 to go in the game, putting the Trojans up 35-7. EC had four picks in the game.

Defense on Georgia commit at receiver was crucial

Nitro Tuggle, a 6-3, 190-pound receiver, finished with nine catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns. JoZiah Edmond, a senior committed to Michigan, had six catches for 34 yards. Tuggle’s second TD came in the final minute.

East Central doubled Tuggle often, with Wheat usually one of the defenders.

“We know they’re going to catch the ball and make plays,” Wheat said. “We had to stay positive. Tuggle is the biggest issue we had to deal with. He’s super good, super agile, super quick.”

East Central had two sacks but pressured Roeder often, which was important with the two standout receivers there.

“We kept things fundamentally sound and our defense kept getting the ball back to our offense,” Meiners said. “We knew we were going to have to put pressure on (Roeder) to help out the back-end guys. When those guys get loose, they’re really tough to stop. Our guys did a wonderful job of creating that pressure and hitting home at times.”

Kuhn and Rouse had 10 tackles apiece. Rouse had a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. Junior Cole Sebastian had eight tackles, five solo.

Mr. Football for Josh Ringer?

Josh Ringer has been a frontrunner for Indiana Mr. Football since the preseason.

Ringer’s main goal was winning the team state championship but said being Mr. Football would be an honor, too.

“That would be a blessing by God,” he said. “He’s done everything he could to keep me healthy this year. I have great coaches around me to make me the best I can be.”

Ringer finished with 6,640 career rushing yards and 110 touchdowns.

“I’m totally biased, but to put up 250 yards in a state final with multiple touchdowns, that’s an exclamation point on his Mr. Football campaign,” Meiners said. “He’s an incredible human being. Every week, knowing you’re at the top of the other team’s scouting reports, for him to continue to have success is incredible. He had an incredible season and he definiitely deserves that honor.

Dylan Maxwell wins Mental Attitude Award

Senior Dylan Maxwell was named the winner of the IHSAA 2023 Football State Mental Attitude Award.

Maxwell was a key part of the defense at linebacker and the second-leading rusher on the team to Ringer. His father Randy played in the 1994 state final and his brother was the quarterback of EC’s 2017 state final team.

Maxwell is a member of the National Honor Society and has a cumulative G.P.A of 4.158, ranked 15th in a class size of 307 seniors. He plans to study economics or another area of business.

Burton sets records at quarterback

Senior quarterback Cole Burton, a co-captain, threw only three passes Saturday after not throwing one in the state semifinals. He finished with 1,319 passing yards and 21 TDs.

Burton averaged seven attempts per game in EC’s run-heavy offense, but set several school passing records.

“He’s a very capable passer,” Meiners said. “He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. He continues to get those guys in the right alignment and where the opportunity to throw the ball was there, he took it.”

East Central 42, NorthWood 14

East Central 0 21 7 14-42

NorthWood 0 7 0 7-14

EC – Burton 4 run (McFee kick)

NW – Tuggle 65 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)

EC – Brotherton 30 run (McFee kick)

EC – Ringer 12 run (McFee kick)

EC – Ringer 4 run (McFee kick)

EC – Wheat 33 interception return (McFee kick)

EC – Ringer 25 run (McFee kick)

NW – Tuggle 11 pass from Roeder (De Freitas kick)

Records: EC 15-0, NW 12-3

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: East Central rolls past NorthWood for 4A state title with 42-14 win