Just how good are the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks? The two Eastern Conference behemoths were seen as likely to rule the standings in their conference this season after their respective blockbuster trades. A quarter-way and change into the NBA’s 2023-24 season, have both lived up to their lofty expectations?

In a recent discussion on “The Athletic NBA Show” podcast, an in-depth analysis of the Celtics and the Bucks so far this season unfolded, with Milwaukee’s struggles in transition defense and the noticeable decline in their perimeter defense contrasted with Boston’s improving offensive repertoire. A comprehensive exploration of the two East contenders has one of the pair rated just a bit higher than the other, defying some early expectations.

To hear what the hosts of the show had to say about the state of the Eastern Conference arms race between the Celtics and the Bucks, check out the clip below.

