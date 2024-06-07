‘Just finding the green line’: Caleb Williams confident in his progress as Bears minicamp comes to a close

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — When Caleb Williams said he’s “just trying to find the green line,” he wasn’t referring to catching a ride on the CTA. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback was talking about conquering the cadence, and continuing to get a grasp on running the Bears’ offense, as team minicamp came to a close.

“Just finding the green line is right in the middle of where we need it, so everybody can

be on the same page,” Williams said Thursday. “That’s the biggest thing, so that the center can hear me, the right tackle, left tackle, right guard, the back, left guard, wide receiver, everybody can hear me. It’s just finding the balance between it all, not being too loud on certain plays and things like that, not being voiced too low.

“Obviously, in college, a lot of teams are clapping cadence. You know, it’s been four years since I’ve been verbal, so just getting back to the verbal cadence is really what it is.”

The good news for Williams is that he’s surrounded by plenty of veteran players on the Bears’ offense, and the former USC Trojan said he’s been appreciative of how supportive they’ve been through his daily ups and downs.

A day earlier, those moments of both triumph and defeat were on full display, as Williams threw an interception to linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, before turning around and dropping a dime to Velus Jones Jr for a deep touchdown pass along the right sideline.

“Through text messages, calls, even on the practice field, them just believing and seeing the vision that we all have and being graceful with me, knowing that I’m pretty tough on myself, but they see right through it and understand that,” Williams said. “It’s been big for me.”

According to Williams, those veteran playmakers not only encourage, but excite him when thinking about the potential the offensive unit has down the road.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Williams said. “I feel like there’s a light at the end of that tunnel. Right now, we’re working with our head down and we’re building so, just having that moment with myself — I do it everyday, I sit there and say, ‘We’re going to be pretty d*mn good.”

Wide Receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen have produced ten 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons between them, as compared to the Bears, who have produced 18 such seasons throughout the entire history of their franchise, according to StatMuse.

D’Andre Swift’s 1,263 total yards from scrimmage last year is more than any Bears running back has accumulated over the last three years. The last Bears running back to eclipse Swift’s 2023 total was David Montgomery in 2020, when he amassed 1,508 total yards.

Battling the Bengals

Head coach Matt Eberflus announced the Bears will be participating in a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15.

“We are hitting all of the situations that day. I think it’ll be really good,” Eberflus said. “It’s going to be interesting to work the special teams aspect of it with the kicking game changing, the kickoff and kickoff return and all that. That’s going to be good, it really will. It’ll be a really solid practice.”

The joint practice session will come two days before the Bears host the Bengals for their third pre-season game.

