Just Fields more 'pure QB' than Kyler Murray, NFL coordinator says

NFL coordinator: Fields more 'pure QB' than Kyler Murray

Every year leading up to the NFL draft, analysts make comparisons between college prospects and players currently playing in the NFL.

When it comes to Ohio State QB Justin Fields, the dual-threat QB has been compared to Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, or even a combination of the two. It all depends on who you ask, and how they evaluate the player.

One NFL coordinator views Fields as a better QB than one of the 49ers NFC West rivals.

"Justin Fields is uber-talented," an NFC coordinator told NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. "To me, he is probably a more pure quarterback than Kyler Murray, throws it better and he's bigger. I'd love to get my hands on that guy."

Murray, just like Wilson, is a dual-threat quarterback who has given the 49ers defense nothing but headaches ever since entering the league as the No.1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and a potential MVP candidate throughout most of the 2020 season, Murray has made his mark on the game in just two seasons. One knock on Murray coming out of college was his 5-foot-10, 207-pound frame which many deemed as a disadvantage at the quarterback position. Fields is much bigger, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 227 pounds.

While one draft expert made waves by questioning Fields' work ethic, others have been able to debunk this claim.

"I think you appreciate [Fields' game] more when you see him live," one NFL executive told Pelissero. "because it's just how he's built. And I think he'll work all f--king day. But I don't think it's ever been demanded of him from the mental side of the game."

Furthermore, other experts have questioned how Fields works through his progressions as a passer. There is plenty of discussion, fair or not, regarding Fields' ability to throw past his first read.

"You've got to do your homework, because the fact of the matter is, he's just not being asked to (process) for a lot of things," a coach told Pelissero. "But you talk to (Ohio State coach) Ryan Day, you talk to those guys out there, they'll tell you he absolutely can. And in the interview, I would tell you yes. There's going to be a learning curve, but I think he can do it, for sure."

Fields and Alabama QB Mac Jones are considered the likelist choices for the 49ers' with the third pick in the draft. Both QBs come from two of the biggest schools in college football, playing in two offenses that are loaded with talent.

How will their play translate to the NFL? Only time will tell.

