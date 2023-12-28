'I just felt like it was time' Memphis football center Jacob Likes ready for final college game

It's been a while since Memphis football played a game without Jacob Likes standing over the ball.

Likes, a redshirt senior center, will make his final start in a Tigers uniform on Friday when Memphis (9-3, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) meets Iowa State (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. And it'll be a fitting way for the Memphis native to end his career. Likes announced earlier this month that he'll forego his final year of eligibility and head to the NFL Draft after Friday's game.

"I just decided after five years, I thought hard about it, I prayed about it, but I just felt like it was time," Likes told the Commercial Appeal last week.

Likes played at Christian Brothers High School and grew up as a Tigers fan. He ended up committing to Memphis and has started every game since the beginning of the 2021 season, when Seth Henigan took over as Memphis's quarterback.

His post on social media about declaring for the draft was met with an outpouring of support from Tigers fans, even if some of the responses were asking him to reconsider his decision to leave.

"It was kind of surreal. Seeing all those people comment, Tiger fans coming out of everywhere to support me, saying how much they enjoyed watching me over the past three years. Especially as an offensive linemen, that's not something you always get. It meant a lot to me. It just made me very thankful."

Did Likes, who was named third team All-AAC this season, know how beloved he was by the fan base?

"Not really, no," he said. "As an offensive lineman, my name doesn't get out there as much as Seth, or (running back) Blake (Watson) or someone like that. I knew a lot of people knew me because I'm from Memphis, but to have all those fans come out and support me, I felt very loved."

Likes' final game will come at Memphis' home stadium, so he's sure to get a nice sendoff from the fans even if the Tigers will be on the opposite sideline and it'll technically be a neutral-site game.

"For me, those are the people that make this team so special," coach Ryan Silverfield said Thursday. "Jacob Likes has meant everything to this program."

Reach sports writer Jonah Dylan at jonah.dylan@commercialappeal.com

