'We just fell short': QB Matthew Sluka runs for 330 yards, 3 TDs, but Holy Cross loses to Lafayette

WORCESTER — Rain pelted Fitton Field Saturday afternoon, drenched Holy Cross’ Family Weekend fans and created difficult playing conditions, but HC’s sensational senior quarterback Matthew Sluka surmounted almost every obstacle.

Sluka rushed for a career-high 330 yards and accounted for more than half of the Crusaders’ offense in their Patriot League showdown with Lafayette, and led his team from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to within three points twice in the last eight minutes.

Sluka’s determination was definite.

“Always,” HC coach Bob Chensey said. “All the time. That’s who he is. That’s how he plays, and that’s who he’ll always be.”

The Leopards, though, behind sophomore quarterback Dean DeNobile and sophomore running back Jamar Curtis, who scored a backbreaking 41-yard TD with 2:18 left, held off the Crusaders’ charge and hung on for a 38-35 victory.

Lafayette (6-1, 2-0) snapped No. 11/15 HC’s winning streak against Patriot League opponents at 18 games, and defeated a top-25 team for the first time since 2013.

Holy Cross fell to 4-3, 2-1 in the league.

“They’re a great team,” Chesney said. “We knew they would be, and we just needed to get one more stop on defense. We came up a little short.”

With a huge defensive stand, keyed by freshmen Stu Smith and Donovan Comestro, and fifth-year Jacob Dobbs, the Crusaders turned over Lafayette on downs and took possession at their own 5 midway through the fourth.

In the elements, HC didn’t have much going in the passing game, but Sluka quickly moved HC down the field with a 40-yard completion to senior Jalen Coker, and kept the possession alive with a 19-yard gain on fourth-and-6 from the Lafayette 38.

Junior running back Jordan Fuller capped the impressive drive with a 19-yard touchdown run, and HC trimmed Lafayette’s lead to 31-28 with 7:58 left.

“We were waiting for moments like that the whole game,” Sluka said. “We had them in the right look — Coker one-on-one and let him do what he does best. It doesn’t matter if we start on our 1-yard line or their 1-yard line. The mission is the same. The fourth down, it’s do whatever you can to make the most happen. That’s what we were able to do. We just fell short.”

The Leopards worked the clock for a while, then Curtis dashed for his decisive TD.

A 43-yard run by Sluka set up his 3-yard TD pass to Coker with 58 seconds left, but the Leopards recovered HC’s onside kick and ran out the clock.

Curtis, who rushed for 229 yards on 30 carries, both career highs, and scored two TDs, was the recipient of the Dr. Edward N. Anderson Award as the MVP of HC’s Family Weekend game.

DeNobile was 12 of 17 for 262 yards and two TDs. He had five pass completions of 32 or more yards.

“To watch it go over our heads is a tough one,” Chesney said, “but there are young guys back there. (DeNobile) sits in there patiently, and they’re big up front. If you get smothered up a little bit inside, and you’re not perfectly in gaps, they will find it, and he did a nice job of finding those gaps. They start to tie people in, and then they take a shot up top. They converted every single shot.”

Coker had three catches for 49 yards and became HC’s all-time receiving yards leader with 2,371. He surpassed Ari Confesor. Earlier this season, Coker became HC’s career leader in receiving touchdowns.

Sluka scored three rushing touchdowns, including a 70-yarder in the third. He was 7 of 21 for 85 yards passing.

HC’s 429 rushing yards were easily the most against Lafayette this season. The Leopards came in with the fourth-ranked rushing defense in the FCS, having held their first six opponents to an average of 79.8 yards.

Lafayette entered the game with the Patriot League’s top scoring defense (18.3 ppg).

A steady, heavy rain fell the entire game. “Both teams had to deal with it,” Dobbs said. “They played better through it.”

Lafayette jumped to a 21-7 halftime lead, marking the fourth time this season HC trailed at the break. The Crusaders came back to beat Merrimack, but also fell to Boston College and Harvard.

Sluka accounted for 116 of HC’s 158 first-half rushing yards and ran for a 29-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to tie the game at 7-7.

With seconds left in the first half, HC had a critical scoring opportunity, but failed to punch it in from the Lafayette 23 as three straight passes fell incomplete.

DeNobile was 9 of 11 for 182 yards in the first half. His 40-yard throw to sophomore receiver Elijah Steward set up Curtis’ 1-yard touchdown run for the first points of the game, and, after Sluka scored to tie it, DeNobile hooked up with Steward again, for 38 yards on third-and-9, and later took it into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper.

Early in the second quarter, tight end Dallas Holmes got behind the HC defense and reeled in a 53-yard TD pass from DeNobile.

A 44-yard run by Curtis set up the Leopards for another possible score late in the second quarter, but Dobbs and freshman defensive tackle Brice Stevenson sacked DeNobile for a 6-yard loss, and, on third down, Stevenson and senior linebacker Dante Bolden stopped Steward for no gain. Jack Simonetta missed a 42-yard field goal.

A Holy Cross pass interference penalty on third-and-20 kept Lafayette’s opening drive of the second half alive, and the possession ended with a 32-yard field goal and 24-7 lead.

—Contact Jennifer Toland at jennifer.toland@telegram.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @JenTolandTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Matthew Sluka runs for 330 yards, 3 TDs, but Holy Cross falls to Lafayette