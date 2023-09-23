Just the Facts: No. 23 Florida A&M vs. Alabama State gameday preview, predictions

It’s gameday from Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked No. 23 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Coaches Poll, host the Alabama State Hornets in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East divisional matchup.

It is also the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Game.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Rattlers (2-1, 1-0 SWAC) are defending its FCS second-longest active winning streak and aiming to extend it to 17 games against the visiting Hornets (1-1).

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who’s in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a record of 56-24 all-time and 35-13 with the Rattlers after defeating NCAA Division II West Florida 31-10 in Week 3.

In his second year as a head coach, ASU is led by Eddie Robinson Jr. Robinson is 7-6 as the Hornets return to action from a bye week. ASU last played on Week 2, faltering to Division II HBCU Miles College, 21-17.

The Rattlers, who defeated the Hornets 21-14 last season, own the all-time head-to-head record at 15-6-1.

How could the Florida A&M Rattlers win?

The Rattlers must continue to play clean as they did last week, going turnover-free against UWF.

Yes, FAMU is at home. But ASU fans will travel. So, the Rattlers shouldn’t give the Hornets any extra momentum, or the 16-game Bragg winning streak will be in jeopardy.

The Rattlers have shown that the team is more dangerous when the offensive attack is balanced.

But now, it’s all about putting it together for four quarters. Last week, FAMU finished with 475 total offensive yards (306 passing, 169 rushing). Starting quarterback Jeremy Moussa led by completing 18 of 27 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Terrell Jennings had just two attempts for a team-leading 79 yards.

Defensively, the Rattlers must devise a plan to neutralize Hornets wide receiver Kisean Johnson, who has a SWAC-leading 16 receptions alongside 210 receiving yards (second in SWAC) and two touchdowns (T-2nd in SWAC).

Johnson, 6-foot, is taller than most FAMU defensive backs. Cornerback Winsome Frazier, 6-foot-3, may get even more playing time to matchup size-wise. If not, the Rattlers can run a zone set and keep a safety over the top for an extra assist.

ASU quarterback Dematrius Davis has been sacked six times across the team’s first two games.

The Dark Cloud Defense had 14 quarterback hurries and four sacks — both led by defensive end Anthony Dunn Jr. However, it may be without key pass rusher, nose guard Gentle Hunt, who injured his ankle against UWF last week.

If FAMU can gain pressure on Davis, it may force him to throw errant passes to targets other than Johnson or make him scramble, which could trouble the Rattlers if not properly planned for.

How could the Alabama State Hornets win?

Following an early bye week, Alabama State’s goals were to clean up the errors displayed in the loss to Miles College. Turnovers and Penalties were a huge issue for the Hornets as Davis threw two interceptions, and the Hornets had 11 penalties against them for 75 yards.

“When we limit the penalties and don’t turnover the ball, we’ll be okay, But when those things happen, we’re in for a long afternoon,” Robinson said.

To ensure a win on Saturday, The Hornets’ most vital unit (defense) must contain the elusive Rattlers' offense and continue to cause turnovers. The defense of Alabama State has six takeaways already on the season. In the Miles game, the first score for the Hornets was a 70-yard interception return by freshman Ethan Tookes.

Robinson’s message to his defense this week was “Alignment & Assignment,” making sure his group understands that they must make FAMU earn it every offensive possession.

“We got to make sure we are in the right spot and can’t let guys get past us,” Robinson said. “We can’t have mental errors and blown assignments. We have to be able to defend everything they’re throwing at us. We want to be a good tackling team, and we want to swarm to the ball every play.

"It's going to be hot down there, so everyone on that bus knows they have to contribute for us to win this game."

Defensive leader linebacker Colton "Bubba" Adams equaled his career-high with 17 tackles and one tackle for loss in the game against Miles. Guys like Adams, Kelvin Stokes, and Demarkus Cunningham must set the tone for the Hornets’ defense and be the spark the Hornets team needs in Saturday’s game.

Offensively, The starting quarterback position isn't declared for the beginning of Saturday’s game. Davis and Damon Stewart have been battling all off-season, and last week, Stewart got the nod in the final two drives for the Hornets. It will be no surprise if both quarterbacks see the field on Saturday.

However, Skill players like Johnson and running back Ja'Won Howell will need to be the anchors for the offense to end the scoring drought the Hornets have in the redzone.

"Quote It": Florida A&M vs. Alabama State

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "Rivalry game, divisional game. In [ASU's] minds, they still feel like they still have everything in front of them just like we feel like we have everything in front of us. It's a game where the homefield advantage gives us a little bit of added motivation."

Eddie Robinson Jr., ASU: "We go to their home and we know thats's gonna be a challenge. A team with that type of talent is always a great game for us. We're getting the guys ready who hasn't played in Tallahassee before because its one of the great college football places to play in. We are looking forward to competing at a high level."

Gerald's score prediction: FAMU 27, ASU 16

Jerry's score prediction: ASU 24, FAMU 21

Florida A&M vs. Alabama State SWAC Game Information

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

Jerry Humphrey, III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

