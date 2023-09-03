Just the Facts: Florida A&M vs. Jackson State gameday preview

MIAMI GARDENS ― The Florida A&M Rattlers are facing two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Champions Jackson State (1-0) here Sunday in the 2023 Denny's Orange Blossom Classic.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on ESPN from Hard Rock Stadium.

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who's entering his sixth-year at the helm. Simmons is 54-23 overall and 33-12 with the Rattlers.

JSU is led by first-year head coach T.C. Taylor.

Taylor, a former JSU player and coach under Deion Sanders, replaced Sanders, who departed for Colorado. Taylor was elevated from the Tigers' wide receivers coach and is 1-0 after the Tigers won their opener last weekend over South Carolina State, 37-7.

This is the 21st meeting between FAMU and JSU, dating back to 1961. The Tigers have the all-time record advantage over the Rattlers, leading 12-7-1.

Last season, JSU handed FAMU its worst loss to another HBCU, thwarting the Rattlers 59-3 at the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic.

Additionally, JSU is on a four-game winning streak against FAMU ― 2014, 2018, 2021, 2022. The Rattlers last defeated the Tigers at the 2003 Circle City Classic under head coach Billy Joe.

How could the Florida A&M Rattlers win?

Defense. Defense. Defense.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense will be tasked with containing new JSU quarterback Jason Brown, who had a record-setting performance in last week's MEAC/SWAC Challenge win over South Carolina State. Brown completed 26 of 31 passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers have a balanced attack with pocket passer Brown methodically picking defenses apart and a running back combo of JD Martin and Irv Mulligan. Mulligan had 110 rushing yards, with a long of 46, against South Carolina State.

FAMU's defense must make JSU one-dimensional with its pass rush and sticky zone pass coverage. If they can get an early lead, the Rattlers can test a trailing Tigers' quarterback Brown's arm durability and efficiency.

The Rattlers have to take away an element, preferably passing to force the Tigers to put the ball on the ground and snap it again for the clock to run.

How could the Jackson State Tigers win?

The Tigers must use their defensive front to speed up FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa’s progressions.

But it's not all about getting sacks.

JSU can frustrate opposing quarterbacks. Last week, the Tigers had five quarterback hurries and a sack (by linebacker Khalil Arrington).

The Tigers did the same to Moussa last season, and were able to secure three sacks. Moussa completed 11 of 27 passes for 102 yards and an interception that game. JSU also sacked FAMU backup Rasean McKay once in 2022, totaling four altogether.

If the JSU Tigers want to succeed, they will have to halt Moussa as he attempts to build chemistry with a deep, but new-look receiving corp.

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State: “Quote It”

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "It's a heavyweight fight. The team that can play its style of football for four quarters and do the little things will probably be the team that has the best chance to win. And we're working hard to make sure we're that team."

TC Taylor, JSU: "It's going to be a competitive game. This is the one everybody's waiting to see. And we know the magnitude of this game. To get this kind of game this early in the season for HBCU's is going to be good. I don't think it'll be disappointing like the last couple of years."

Score Prediction: FAMU 24, JSU 13

Florida A&M (0-0) vs. Jackson State (1-0) Orange Blossom Classic Information

When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at 3 p.m. ― Eastern Time

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch: ESPN, Rattler Sports Network

