Just the Facts: Florida A&M vs. South Florida gameday preview, predictions

TAMPA ― Week 2 has arrived.

The Florida A&M Rattlers (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) are playing NCAA Division I-FBS team South Florida (USF, 0-1) here at Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

FAMU is coached by Willie Simmons, who's in his sixth-year on the job. Simmons is 55-23 all-time and 34-12 with the Rattlers. FAMU defeated Jackson State 28-10 in Week 1's Orange Blossom Classic.

USF is led by Alex Golesh, who is on his first head coaching gig. Golesh was previously Tennessee's offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He's 0-1 after the Bulls lost 41-24 to Western Kentucky last week.

This is the fifth FAMU-USF meeting, dating back to 2005. The Rattlers are 0-4 against the Bulls, last losing to them 38-17 in 2021.

A win for FAMU will be its first win over an FBS (formerly Division I-A) team since defeating the Miami Hurricanes 16-13 in 1979 under former Rattlers coach Rudy Hubbard.

Since then, FAMU has dropped 26 straight to FBS programs (rewarded forfeit win over Temple in 1986), most recently to the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2022.

How could the FAMU Rattlers win?

FAMU has to keep USF's offense off the field.

The Bulls like to run a lot of plays in a fast pace, with a fifth-most in the nation 95 plays during last week's game against WKU.

The Rattlers should see if their rushing attack can slow the game down with the trio of Kelvin Dean Jr., Jaquez Yant, and Terrell Jennings.

If USF's offense gets on the field, the Dark Cloud Defense has to force Bulls' quarterback Byrum Brown to utilize his arm instead of being a rushing threat.

The redshirt freshman shined in the triple option, rushing 25 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 15 of 34 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

USF showed that its protection could vulnerable as Brown was sacked five times and hurried four against WKU.

How could the USF Bulls win?

Simmons said that USF will likely be the fastest team that FAMU will see all season.

Take advantage of that and put the FCS versus FBS depth discrepancy to the test.

Quick play calling and a no-huddle offense led by Brown will force the Rattlers to rotate players for fresh legs — which could hurt chemistry.

The Bulls only converted on eight of 21 third downs, but successful on four of five fourth down conversions which could spell trouble for the Rattlers if they allow it.

USF also must score in the redzone. Last week, the Bulls went two of four with one being an interception by Brown.

“Quote It”: Florida A&M vs. South Florida

Willie Simmons, FAMU: "We're excited about the fact that our fanbase can travel down to Tampa Bay. A chance to play in another NFL stadium. That's very exciting for our guys. Huge task at hand. Huge challenge. That's why you come to FAMU."

Alex Golesh, USF: "[FAMU] is a good football team regardless of division. So, I don't kow that you approach it any different at all. If anything, you're probably a little tougher on them. It doesn't matter who you play."

Score Prediction: FAMU 21, USF 17

Florida A&M (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) at South Florida (0-1) Game Information

When: Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ― Eastern Time

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

