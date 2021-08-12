Just-drafted baseball player surprises dad after signing first MLB contract

In The Know

Dad makes 'catch of the century' when baby girl falls backward: 'Good save'. Parental instincts are more intuitive than you may think. TikTok dad Rob shares what life is like with his kids. The father proved he had a sixth sense for predicting when his baby girl was in trouble. TikTok dad Rob shares what life is like with his kids. The father proved he had a sixth sense for predicting when his baby girl was in trouble. "Catch of the century," Rob captioned the video. The father was having some bonding time with his little girl in the clip. The pair vibed out to "Cha-Cha Slide" by DJ Casper. Dad was dancing with a plate of food in his hand as the daughter played on her activity walker. Dad was dancing with a plate of food in his hand as the daughter played on her activity walker. But the more the little girl got into the groove, the more concerned Rob appeared. He made his way behind the baby girl as if anticipating something was about to go down. Seconds later, she got a bit excited and fell backward. But dad was already there to catch her with his foot. He slowly propped the baby back up, and she continued playing as if nothing had happened. TikTokers thought the observant dad had perfect timing. "That was a good save," one user wrote. "Good save here," another said