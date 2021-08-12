Just-drafted baseball player surprises dad after signing first MLB contract
Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer and drove in all the Mets’ runs, Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth inning and New York beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The four RBIs tied a career high for Nimmo, who homered in the second against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0. “He’s been swinging the bat like that all season now,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said.
The MSA gauge spiked again this week. Not to unhealthy levels, but enough to increase the Minnesota Sports Anxiety reading beyond its default setting of dread. The Wild is locked in a contract staredown with the most talented and entertaining player in team history. Gulp. Now comes a report from Daily Faceoff that Kirill Kaprizov has a tentative one-year contract worth at least $10 million ...
Veteran defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is getting another shot in the NFL. Clinton-Dix is signing with the 49ers today, his agents announced. The 28-year-old Clinton-Dix was a first-round draft pick of the Packers in 2014 and has also played in Washington and Chicago. He signed with the Cowboys last year and got $2.25 million [more]
The incoming New York governor stressed that she plans to work with school district officials as well as parents and teachers on the issue of mask requirements.
The 49ers officially announced the signing of safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday and they also announced an addition to their defensive line. Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes is now on the 49ers’ 90-man roster. The 49ers cleared roster spots for Clinton-Dix and Vanderdoes by placing safety Tony Jefferson on injured reserve and waiving defensive tackle [more]
Two second-year Washington players were named as potential breakout stars in 2021.
Tony Jefferson will miss his second consecutive season. Jefferson, the safety who signed with the 49ers this year after missing the entire 2020 season, has been placed on injured reserve. Jefferson had been missing training camp practices with groin and hamstring injuries. Once considered one of the NFL’s top safeties, Jefferson played for the Cardinals [more]
The Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, has been two years in the making. The clash Thursday night in a corn field—weather permitting—between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will happen on a Field of Reality. Thus far, the game has endured cancellation last summer because of the coronavirus and the threat […]
Another former Buckeye has been picked up and signed and will have a chance to make the Steelers roster through the preseason.
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers are set to take on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course in a doubleheader with the NTT IndyCar Series. The Xfinity race will be on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN while Sunday’s Cup race will be at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. To get ready for […]
Cody Bellinger's two-run home run leads the Dodgers to an 8-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
The News & Observer’s Durham County high school school football includes a preseason team, league predictions and breakdowns for all the teams
Third time’s the charm for April Ross, who recently won Olympic gold in Tokyo. The Beach Volleyball champ joins The Rush to dish on the real beach volleyball “superhero” of the Olympics, her top moments in Tokyo, being fawned over by celebrity superfans and how instrumental her late mother Margie was to her success on the court. You can learn more about April’s quest to help others through her partnership with Team Lilly here.
An illness kept Sweat home and fellow DE Casey Toohill will also miss the Washington Football Team's game at New England.
Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Chad Green share their excitement for the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night.
The House of Representatives is raising its maximum annual salary for staff to $199,300, up from $173,900, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday. Why it matters: The move is intended to help "recruit and retain the outstanding and diverse talent," Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues. It's also aimed at ensuring pay parity between House staff and other federal government employees, she added. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri
Dad makes 'catch of the century' when baby girl falls backward: 'Good save'. Parental instincts are more intuitive than you may think. TikTok dad Rob shares what life is like with his kids. The father proved he had a sixth sense for predicting when his baby girl was in trouble. TikTok dad Rob shares what life is like with his kids. The father proved he had a sixth sense for predicting when his baby girl was in trouble. "Catch of the century," Rob captioned the video. The father was having some bonding time with his little girl in the clip. The pair vibed out to "Cha-Cha Slide" by DJ Casper. Dad was dancing with a plate of food in his hand as the daughter played on her activity walker. Dad was dancing with a plate of food in his hand as the daughter played on her activity walker. But the more the little girl got into the groove, the more concerned Rob appeared. He made his way behind the baby girl as if anticipating something was about to go down. Seconds later, she got a bit excited and fell backward. But dad was already there to catch her with his foot. He slowly propped the baby back up, and she continued playing as if nothing had happened. TikTokers thought the observant dad had perfect timing. "That was a good save," one user wrote. "Good save here," another said
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday at Citi Field.
Manny Piña launches a no-doubter into the left-field seats for a grand slam, extending the Brewers' lead to 9-1 in the 5th
