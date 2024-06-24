[Getty Images]

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says his "main focus" is on doing well for England and not speculation about his future.

The 28-year-old is in Germany but is yet to feature for Gareth Southgate's side at Euro 2024.

There has been a lot of speculation around the forward's future, with a number of top-flight clubs said to be interested. When Bees boss Thomas Frank was asked about Toney while working as a pundit for the BBC, he said the club have "prepared" for the striker to leave by signing Igor Thiago from Club Bruges.

When asked about his manager's comments, Toney said: "I didn't hear him say that. I can't predict the future and if I could I wouldn't be sat here in front of you guys. What will be will be and my main focus is playing well and doing well for my country."

Toney was linked with a move away from Brentford in January and he added: "I've been through it [transfer speculation] before. There's been lots of talk of me going here, there and everywhere before in my career and I just don't let outside noise get to me.

"I'm here with England now, and the main focus is doing well for England and whatever happens, happens. I can't control it.

"From 18 when I was supposed to go to Wolves and I was all excited and getting involved in all of it, then it didn't happen, it hurt me.

"So since then I thought 'why am I trying to take control of things when I don't need that pressure?' I just let people who take care of those things to do it and I focus on the pitch."