Just what did Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers learn from last year's stumble in Stillwater?

Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver puts pressure on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during last year's 41-34 Cowboys victory at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The two teams square off again this week in Saturday's Big 12 championship game.

Quinn Ewers will get a shot at both redemption and revenge when Texas faces Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

Last year, Ewers had arguably the worst game of his college career in a trip to Stillwater, a 41-34 loss in which he completed just 19 of his 49 passes. He threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted three times. As a team, Texas blew a 14-point second-quarter lead.

Texas did not play Oklahoma State this season. But Ewers hasn't forgotten about the Cowboys and was asked on Monday what he learned from last year's meeting.

"It was definitely a tough one," Ewers said. "I think they do a really good job on adjusting to certain things and just playing to their strengths. Yeah, we learned we've got to be able to finish because they're a good, solid team and they never never give up."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that through some of his quarterback's struggles last season, he learned about Ewers' demeanor. That has paid off this season. Last Friday, Ewers was intercepted on a pass into the end zone in the second quarter against Texas Tech. Sarkisian said Ewers showed poise for the rest of the game. The quarterback later connected with Xavier Worthy on a 19-yard touchdown pass.

"A year ago, it might have been more of a challenge to rebound from that type of a play," Sarkisian said. "I think that he's learning how to respond to those things, to learn from them and then put them to the side and then focus on the next task, the next play and what's asked of him. I think there's a mental maturity side from him that you're seeing a lot of growth, a lot of maturity."

Oklahoma State is allowing 251.2 passing yards per game this season. That ranks 111th nationally and 12th in UT and OSU's 14-team conference. Oklahoma State has intercepted 11 passes, which is a top-40 total among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision-level defenses.

