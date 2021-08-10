Just how did Rodricus Fitten become ‘Hot Rod Fitten’ on Gamecocks’ official roster?

Call Rodricus Fitten “Hot Rod.” It’s the name South Carolina’s roster lists, anyway.

Heading into his third year with the Gamecocks, his name was changed to “Hot Rod Fitten” on the official 2021 football roster ahead of fall camp.

Fitten said the change was just easier for everyone to understand and pronounce. He grew up with constant mispronunciations of “Rodricus.”

The nickname has Gamecock origins. Fitten was actually first called “Hot Rod” by a South Carolina recruiter wanting to find a good nickname for him. Fitten also grew up playing with Hot Wheels cars, so “Hot Rod” made sense.

Fitten swapped positions this season, moving from the Buck/Sam linebacker spot over to edge. He saw his first year of meaningful playing time in 2020, coming down with eight tackles across six games. He started at defensive end in South Carolina’s last two games against Georgia and Kentucky.

He signed with the Gamecocks in 2019 out of Booker T. Washington in Atlanta. He redshirted that first season and took reps on the scout team.

Fitten isn’t the only Gamecock with a nickname on the official roster. Running back Juju McDowell’s given name is Caleb.

The Gamecocks have a history adjusting the roster accordingly when nicknames become more than just nicknames. Former tight end Rory Anderson was known more commonly as Busta Anderson, and wide receiver Tyshun Samuel was rarely, if ever, called Tyshun. He was listed and called by the far-more-common Deebo Samuel.