'Just numb': Cubs eliminated from playoffs with 2-0 loss to Marlins

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs players earned the distinction of not having one positive COVID-19 test and relied heavily on a 13-3 start to win the National League Central title in a historically funky 60-game season.

But as for a vaunted offense that helped win the 2016 World Series, the thud that sounded as soon as Garrett Cooper’s home run landed in the left-field seats Friday at Wrigley Field resembled the elevator ride that collapsed in a stunning manner to end the Cubs’ season.

Cooper’s home run off ace Yu Darvish ended any realistic chance of a deep postseason run. The Miami Marlins outplayed the Cubs in all facets in a 2-0 victory for a two-game sweep in their National League wild-card series.

It was the Marlins’ first playoff-series win in 17 years. The Cubs, meanwhile, who made the postseason for the fifth time in six years, dropped to 4-9 in the playoffs since winning the ‘16 championship.

“Just numb, just sucks,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said while scratching his head. “Offensively, we couldn’t get it going throughout the year. There were spurts here and there.

“It’s just tough to swallow, and it’s going to be tougher going back and wishing we had more games. But we don’t have regrets. Everyone laid it on the line every day.”

It was remarkable that the Cubs won their third NL Central title in five seasons with a .220 team average and subpar seasons from Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Rizzo that cloud their futures.

But the Marlins’ sweep, led by power-throwing youngsters Sandy Alcantara and Sixto Sanchez, reinforced the need for roster changes that started well before the last two hitting coaches were replaced.

The Cubs scored two runs in their last 36 postseason innings, and Ian Happ’s home run in the fifth inning Wednesday in the 5-1 Game 1 loss represented their lone run in the series.

Happ had four of the Cubs’ nine hits in the series. Bryant, Baez and Rizzo were a combined 1 for 24. The trio is 19 for 142 (.134) with 52 strikeouts and six walks in the postseason since the title.

“With exception of J-Hey (Jason Heyward) and Happ, I don’t think anyone hit close to what to what they wanted this year,” said Rizzo, who was among a group that struggled mightily.

The ninth inning, like last weekend when the Cubs scored 25 runs against the White Sox, was a tease.

Heyward led off with a double off Marlins closer Brandon Kintzler but was left stranded as Baez and Bote took called third strikes and Jason Kipnis swung and missed on a 93-mph sinker that prompted Kintzler, a former Cubs reliever, to pump his fist and fuel a mild Marlins celebration.

“We never came around to really swinging the bat,” said manager David Ross, whose players lauded him in his first season for his blend of positivity and honesty. “We had some spots there.

“For a lot of these guys, it was just uncharacteristic of who they are, who we’ve seen for a long time. There’s a lot of guys that we just never felt like they showed up to be who they were offensively.”

With the pandemic severely cutting into team revenue that resulted in substantial layoffs in the baseball and business operations departments and the uncertainty of allowing fans to attend games next season, the cuts could extend to player payroll.

But even before the pandemic forced a shutdown in mid-March, changes were lurking because of the impending free agency of core players and the need to fortify an organization with major-league-ready talent.

Since winning the Series, the Cubs have regressed — particularly on offense. Their focus for 2020, according to Rizzo, was squarely on winning without style points.

That showed in their lack of production, although every player said he was devoted to addressing his struggles and was vocally supportive of each other during at-bats in their 13-3 start.

“We tried everything we could,” Baez said. “We didn’t get hot.”

The loss also deprived Jon Lester of one more start at Wrigley Field as a Cub. The Cubs are likely to give Lester, 36, a $10 million buyout but plan to talk to him.

“I’m very sad right now because my focus was to have Lester pitch one more start at Wrigley,” Darvish said. “I couldn’t make that happen. I’m very disappointed.”

Barring any serious financial duress, Darvish will be the anchor of the rotation for the next three seasons.

