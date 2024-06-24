With just a couple of weeks until rosters are revealed, who could Twins’ all-stars be?

Could Royce Lewis be an all-star?

The idea seems preposterous — he’s only played in 18 games this season. But what an 18 games it has been.

Lewis has homered in 10 of those games. He’s hitting .348 with a 1.261 OPS. The sample size is small, sure, but the game is supposed to showcase the game’s most exciting players — and he certainly qualifies.

While it may be fun for Twins fans to dream about, he is unlikely to be the team’s representative at the Midsummer Classic next month. So with just a couple of weeks to go before the teams are revealed, who is? And how many players will the Twins have on the American League roster?

First things first, a second fan balloting update for starting position players was released on Monday. No Twins are in the top 10 of their position other than Lewis, who is ninth among AL third basemen, and Carlos Correa, who is eighth at shortstop.

Correa’s torrid start to the month of June certainly has played him into consideration, though it depends on how many shortstops are taken. Correa is now hitting .304 with an .859 OPS. His 144 OPS+ is a mark that is 44 percent better than the league average hitter.

The challenge for him is that both Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., two other shortstops, have been among the game’s best players this season and will certainly be included on the roster.

Texas’s Corey Seager could draw consideration, too, and the game will be played at his home ballpark. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe could be considered as well.

While Correa still has a shot to reach the game for the third time in his career, it seems as if starting pitcher Joe Ryan’s strong start to the season should earn him his first trip to the Midsummer Classic.

Ryan seemed to be on track to be included last season before a groin injury suffered right around this time last year tanked his chances. But he’s once again been one of the best in the American League, entering the day with a 3.13 earned-run average.

His stuff has ticked up this season — he’s throwing his four-seam fastball, on average, at 94 miles per hour, up 1.7 mph from last year — and his consistency has helped stabilize the Twins’ rotation. He has given up more than three earned runs in just two of his 15 starts this season. Every start he’s made has lasted five innings, with five of them lasting seven innings.

Another pitcher on the roster who should merit consideration is Griffin Jax, though with so few relievers taken, it’s often hard for non-closers to earn a spot. Jax, a dependable reliever for the Twins since 2022, has gotten even better this season.

He currently boasts a 2.10 earned-run average while striking out 46 batters in 34 1/3 innings — 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings — and lowering his WHIP (Walks and Hits Per Innings Pitched) to 0.903, a career low. He also has converted seven saves.

All-star teams will be revealed on July 7 with the pitchers and reserves selected through a combination of player voting and selections chosen by the Commissioner’s Office. The game will be played on July 16.

