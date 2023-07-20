Just how big of an impact has Cadillac Williams had on Auburn culture?

Cadillac Williams is a special individual.

There is a reason why Hugh Freeze was so desperate to keep Williams on staff when he took over the Auburn football program in December of last year.

Auburn tight end luke deal is one of many who have sung Williams’ praises since he helped revive the program in the second half of last season.

Deal made statements about the impact of Williams at SEC Media Days in Nashville and an On3 article written by Nick Kosko included some of them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“You guys saw,” Deal said. “He was used to having the spotlight on him as a player, and whenever you saw he had the spotlight on him as a coach, you saw that positive energy. You saw that just positive light, that positive outlook on everything in life. That was something that energized us. It motivated us. That’s something that he brings every single day.”

The Tigers were in a rough spot when Williams stepped up as interim head coach, but the energy immediately improved.

Despite not having Williams as a position coach, Deal stressed how the impact of Williams reaches everyone.

“We’ve got a really good running back room, really, really good running back room,” Deal said. “Not only a good group of players, but a good group of guys. That trickles down from his leadership for sure and how he looks at every day as an opportunity.”

Advertisement

Deal also emphasized how upset people would have been if Freeze elected not to retain Williams on his staff.

“Oh, yeah. People are going to be pretty upset if you get rid of Cadillac Williams,” Deal said. “I know I would be. Coach Lac, he’s an incredible man, incredible ambassador for the school, has been for a long time. People with orange and blue in their blood, they want to see him around forever. That was definitely important for our success.”

Williams is a vital part of the Auburn program. From the players to the fans, his impact does not go unnoticed.

More Football!

What will it take for Auburn to win this season's Iron Bowl?

Transfer linebacker Elijah McAllister has plenty of drive ahead of 2023 season

Local four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons projected to Auburn

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielJLocke

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire