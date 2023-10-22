'Just Believe': No. 18 UWF overcomes two-score halftime deficit to knock of No. 5 Delta State

A matchup between the top defense and top offense in the Gulf South Conference certainly wasn't initially going the University of West Florida's way.

Even with a offense out of sync in moments, Delta State entered the halftime break up 21-10 and more than 200 yards of offense. The Argos weren't helping themselves either as costly mistakes led to each of the Statesmen' touchdowns.

Apparently, UWF just needed a half to get the errors out of its system.

West Florida put on a smothering defensive performance in the second half, and with the help of two touchdown grabs from star wideout John Jiles, the team roared back to capture a 24-21 upset win on Saturday from Parker Field at McCool Stadium in Cleveland, Mississippi.

"First off, I'm so proud of these players and so proud of their resiliency and belief. That was pretty much all I talked about at halftime," UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. "Just believe."

The victory vaulted the Argos into a tie with Valdosta State for second place in the GSC with a 4-1 record. The team improved to 6-2 overall this season. Delta State (7-1, 5-1 GSC) suffered its first defeat of the season.

The game's momentum changed when UWF linebacker Walker Robinson stuffed Statesmen quarterback Patrick Shegog on a fourth-and-2 play inside Argos territory with 4 minutes, 44 seconds left in the third quarter. From there, the visitors raced 56 yards on seven plays to trim their deficit to 21-17.

Making a huge grab on third-and-15 to extend the drive, John Jiles made a spectacular haul on a PeeWee Jarrett pass as he maintained control before crossing pylon as he tumbled to the turf for a 19-yard touchdown.

The defense needed less than a minute to force three-and-out on the ensuing possession as the home team struggled to regain its earlier success. Delta State was limited to 83 yards in the second half.

UWF surged ahead for good thanks to 10-play, 65-yard drive which was capped by another Jarrett-to-Jiles 19-yard connection. The wide receiver broke from his defender with ease thanks to a quick slant route.

That score kicked off a stretch where the Argos held the ball for 11:32 of the 15-minute fourth quarter. Critical to their dominance of possession was improved efficiency on third down. West Florida went 6-for-9 on the money down after going 0-7 in the first half.

The defense held the Statesmen to just 2-for-7 in third down in the second half. The home team only had 295 yards of offense throughout the night. That is 167 yards below their season average. Additional, DSU was limited to 22.4 points below their scoring average.

Jarrett finished 13-for-21 passing for 205 yards and three touchdowns, the first which was a 26-yard catch to Caden Leggett in the first quarter. The quarterback also rushed for 67 yards on 27 carries.

C.J. Wilson was the UWF's leading rusher, collecting 19 carries for 70 yards. Jiles finished with seven catches for 108 yards.

Conversely, Shegog was just 13-for-33 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Walker and Jacob Dorn led UWF with eight total tackles apiece.

