'This is just the beginning' - Hearts' Olid

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Carlisle has not been happy with the officiating through two games of their series with the Knicks.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Do the Rockets want to go all-in for a playoff run or continue to build around their youth?
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" is scheduled to take place Sunday with the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.
P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
After a month of play, four AL Central teams are above .500, a distinction no other division in baseball can claim.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
Battie's older brother Tommie was killed and three others were shot early Saturday morning .
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
Scott Pianowski examines the potential fantasy impact of intriguing receivers and running backs taken on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pad Forde project if the Big Ten overtake the SEC, UCLA owing Cal money, Julian Lewis visiting Indiana, and a lawsuit against Cold Stone Creamery.
Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice give their thoughts and key takeaways, including Charles' reaction to the Atlanta Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr, the Denver Broncos overdrafting Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler to the New Orleans Saints and Charles and Nate's favorite running back and offensive line landing spots. Charles and Nate finish off the show with a dueling draft of day three selections, where they each draft a pick from rounds four through seven (and a kicker in round six) so they can track how their picks do throughout their rookie seasons.