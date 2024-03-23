Just the beginning: Hartselle's Burks, Deline lead bright future for Tigers

Mar. 23—HARTSELLE — This season felt like a coming out party for the Hartselle girls basketball team.

With head coach Amber Deline entering her second season and with a team with no senior starters, it felt like a chance for the Tigers to make a statement.

They did just that.

Hartselle finished the season with a 20-7 record. The Tigers won the Class 6A, Area 14 championship and advanced all the way to the Elite Eight of the Northwest Regional tournament before losing to eventual state champion Hazel Green.

For the great season she had, Deline was chosen as The Daily's Class 5A-7A Girls Coach of the Year.

"It was a great season, and I was really happy with how we finished," Deline said. "Of course every team wants to reach the Final Four and these girls certainly have that goal, but I thought we finished the season strong."

Leading the way for the Tigers was not your normal star player. Hannah Burks was just a freshman, but she still led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 15 points per game, while shooting 43% from behind the 3-point line and 45% from the field. She also finished the season with 31 steals.

Burks was chosen as The Daily's Class 5A-7A Girls Player of the Year.

"Playing as a freshman on varsity at a 6A school isn't easy," Burks said. "I have to give a lot of credit to my teammates. They've welcomed me in and made me feel comfortable. Without them I wouldn't be able to play the way I do."

Even though she was just a freshman this year, it wasn't Burks' first experience on varsity. Burks played last year as an eighth-grader.

The freshman said she made great strides between the two seasons.

"Playing as an eighth-grader, I really had to figure out the pace of the game because it was a lot faster than what I was used to," Burks said. "This year it just felt normal, and I was able to just go and play my game."

Deline said the sky's the limit for her young star.

"She's ahead of her time," Deline said. "She wants to be a college basketball player, and she puts in the work to achieve that, and it was reflected in her play this season."

As great as the 2023-24 season was for the Tigers, both Deline and Burks will tell you it was just the beginning.

With all five starters being underclassmen this year, the future is bright for Hartselle girls basketball.

"Even though we fell short, I feel like next year we're going to be even better and work towards getting to Birmingham," Burks said.

"We have a tough regional, and I think it was good for us to get a taste of what that was like," Deline added. "I hope we build off the finish we have. We're close to reaching our goal of Birmingham, and I hope falling just short allows them to come back hungry and fuels them to surpass the way we did this year."

