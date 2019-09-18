Just because Daniel Jones starts for the Giants doesn't mean Dwayne Haskins needs to start for the Redskins

The Giants made the right call when they announced Tuesday that rookie Daniel Jones will start at quarterback this week instead of veteran Eli Manning.

That decision, however, has absolutely no bearing on the Redskins situation with veteran QB Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins.

The situations are completely different, even if Jones was the sixth overall pick this year and Haskins went 15th.

Manning shouldn't have been the Giants starter to open the season. He's 38 and through two losses this year is completing under 63 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Giants have been outscored by 32 points and the offense has looked lackluster.

New York needs to make this change because above all else, an NFL locker room knows when the quarterback on the field isn't giving the team the best chance to win. Jones is a rookie, sure, but after an impressive preseason, he gives the Giants the best chance to win.

In Washington, Case Keenum is off to a strong statistical start. In two games, he's thrown for 600 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He's completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. The Redskins have lost both games, but it's been largely on the hands of the defense. Keenum has moved the ball with relative success. Most importantly for Keenum, he hasn't turned the ball over.

Haskins will start for the Redskins eventually, but sources have told NBC Sports Washington repeatedly since he was drafted in April that there is no rush to get him on the field this year. Again, the rookie will very likely play this year, but it doesn't need to happen now.

When Redskins head coach Jay Gruden named Keenum starter before the regular season began it came with the condition that he would keep the job as long as he performed well. Through two games, Keenum has performed well. Not excellent, but well, and he deserves to keep the gig.

There's also the part where Jones and Haskins have very different experience levels.

Jones started for three seasons at Duke. In the preseason this year, Jones completed 85 percent of his passes for two TDs and no INTs.

Haskins started for one season at Ohio State. In the preseason this year, Haskins completed 55 percent of his passes with two TDs and two INTs.

Haskins has the better arm, but Jones is more experienced. These two will hold some serious battles in the NFC East in the future. They are both the future of both franchises. It's just happening a little sooner for Jones, but that shouldn't have any impact on Haskins.

Just because Daniel Jones starts for the Giants doesn't mean Dwayne Haskins needs to start for the Redskins