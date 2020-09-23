Just how bad have the Minnesota Vikings’ Super Bowl odds become?

It’s no secret that Minnesota is off to an 0-2 start. Before the season, the Vikings were not exactly Super Bowl favorites, but they were deemed by many to be a contender.

For The Win recently looked at Super Bowl odds for each team. The outlet examined how every team’s Super Bowl LV odds have changed from the preseason until now.

It’s just two games in, but the Vikings are not looking good. In the preseason, the team had +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl. Now? Those odds are down to +4000.

The Vikings now have the same odds as the Chargers and Raiders. Before the season, that would be crazy to hear, but frankly, both of those teams have more upside than this current Vikings roster.

The Vikings are back at home for a Week 3 game against the Titans Sunday. A loss there would put them in an even deeper hole. An upset victory, however, could possibly turn things around.