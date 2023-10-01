Just how bad was LSU football's tackling? 5 questions from the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Saturday was nothing short of an embarrassment for LSU football (3-2, 2-1 SEC).

Its offense scored 49 points, posted 637 yards and averaged 8.5 yards per play. And yet, the Tigers still lost, surrendering a program record 706 yards in their 55-49 loss in Oxford to Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1).

Here are five questions following the embarrassing defeat.

Just how bad was LSU's tackling?

Saturday was an abominable performance from a tackling perspective for the Tigers, as they repeatedly failed to properly leverage themselves against Ole Miss ball carriers in space.

LSU missed 17 tackles against Ole Miss, according to Pro Football Focus. Ten different players missed tackles and three players missed at least three: Harold Perkins, Denver Harris and Andre' Sam.

Perkins led the team with four missed tackles, per PFF.

Which members of LSU's secondary were exposed the most?

LSU surrendered 389 passing yards on Saturday. But that probably undersells just how bad the Tigers were in coverage.

Constant miscommunication allowed Ole Miss' receivers to run around wide-open for much of the night. The lead culprits were Laterrance Welch and Ashton Stamps, who both allowed five receptions, according to PFF.

Andre' Sam, Greg Penn III, Major Burns, Zy Alexander and Sage Ryan also allowed multiple receptions. As a defense, LSU allowed a 144.3 NFL passer rating against on Saturday, according to PFF.

Did anything positive happen on defense?

Whit Weeks had another positive game with seven tackles and two quarterback pressures, according to PFF.

But other than that it was hard to find any other true positives for LSU's defense. It did everything poorly, including failing to pressure quarterback Jaxson Dart, allowing 317 yards in the running game and letting Ole Miss convert on nine of its 16 third down attempts.

How well is Jayden Daniels playing now?

As LSU's defense crumbles, Jayden Daniels and LSU's offense kept the Tigers within striking distance early and gave them the lead late.

Daniels finished Saturday with 414 passing yards, 99 rushing yards, five total touchdowns and a 141.8 NFL passer rating. He effectively pushed the ball down field, finishing the night with an average depth of target of 11.8 yards, according to PFF, while displaying elite accuracy and touch.

It was arguably another career-best performance for Daniels, who continues to prove that he's one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. He deserves to be in the Heisman Trophy discussion, despite LSU's record and inept play on defense.

"He was terrific. He threw some incredible passes," coach Brian Kelly said.

Can LSU still win the SEC West?

Technically, yes. But in all likelihood, no.

Saturday was only LSU's first SEC loss of the season and it was on the road against a ranked Ole Miss team. With the exception of the Alabama game, the Tigers might not have a more difficult matchup the rest of the way.

But given how bad their defense was against the Rebels, it's difficult to see how the Tigers can repeat as SEC West champions. Alabama and Texas A&M have no SEC losses, Ole Miss owns the tie break over them and their defense is in shambles.

