'Just another game': Syracuse guard JJ Starling helps Orange win on Jim Boeheim Day

SYRACUSE, NY — Playing against his former team for the first time was just another game for Syracuse guard JJ Starling.

Sure, Starling was satisfied with beating his old squad, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as his Orange held onto the Atlantic Coast Conference contest with an 88-85 win Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Securing a victory on Jim Boeheim Day was also ideal. But the Orange wanted to win regardless.

"It was just another game," Starling said. "Obviously I have some emotions and feelings connected to this, but I know I had to stay level-headed. Couldn't let my feelings or anything else get the best of me."

Starling stars against former team

Syracuse Orange guard JJ Starling dunks the ball against the Louisville Cardinals.

Starling is a local star in Syracuse.

He starred at Baldwinsville High School before transferring to La Lumiere School in Indiana. Starling attended Notre Dame as a freshman and averaged 11.2 points. He arrived at Syracuse this season for his sophomore campaign and has been a fixture in the starting lineup.

After Starling's 14-point performance against Notre Dame, he is averaging 13.7 points per game. He made 6-of-17 shots but gave Syracuse a balanced scoring attack. The Orange improved to 18-10 overall and 9-8 in ACC play.

"I don't think JJ approached this game any different than any other game that he's approached," said Syracuse coach Adrian Autry, in his first season taking over for Boeheim. "I liked the way JJ played. He was aggressive. He didn't shoot as well as he would've like, but I thought he was aggressive, and we need him to be aggressive."

Starling was one of five Syracuse players in double figures. Judah Mintz, who recently scored his 1,000th point, led the way with 21 points. Chris Bell scored 18 points and continued his hot shooting while making 4-of-5 3-pointers after shooting 8-for-10 at North Carolina State on Tuesday. Maliq Brown scored 14 points and Justin Taylor added 10.

"JJ we expect a good game out of him all the time," Syracuse redshirt sophomore Kyle Cuffe Jr. said. "Just the fact of he's one of our leading scorers right now. He's been playing well the last couple games. We know JJ is going to give us his all anytime, no matter if its his old school or not."

Syracuse staves off Notre Dame

Syracuse held on after losing a 29-point first half lead to Notre Dame.

Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry's Irish (10-17, 5-11) used a 9-0 run to get within Syracuse 49-29 at halftime. Markus Burton (28 points) and Braeden Shrewsberry (18 points on six 3s) caught fire in the second half and threatened to take the lead. Syracuse led was cut to 86-83 with 1:07 left after Julian Roper II's 3-pointer.

Syracuse's Quadir Copeland made the play of the game on defense with about 20 seconds left. He fought through two screens to meet Shrewsberry at the top of the key, and contested the Irish sharpshooter's 3-point attempt that hit iron. Bell and Cuffe Jr. both missed front ends of one-and-one free throw trips, but Notre Dame failed to tie it on two tries in the final 10 seconds.

"I wouldn't say I knew the play was coming, but I knew the ball was coming to him, so I was just playing chase," Copeland said. "I feel like he traveled but (officials) said he didn't. I just know big time plays like that, I want to be guarding the best player. I want to be guarding the players I know who's going to get the ball. My coach knows that so they put me on him."

Jim Boeheim Day

Former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Syracuse and Notre Dame, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Syracuse.

The Dome was packed Saturday as 25,194 people arrived to celebrate Jim Boeheim Day.

Carmelo Anthony, UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma, former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and former North Carolina coach Roy Williams all recorded video messages to praise Boeheim, who sat baseline by the Orange bench. Syracuse alum and famed broadcaster Mike Tirico hosted the postgame event, which featured a banner to pair with Boeheim's name in the ring of honor.

"Thank you for giving me a life nobody could have ever asked for," Boeheim said during the ceremony on the court that bears his name.

Boeheim received gifts and delighted the crowd with his humor. He recognized Dave Bing as Syracuse's greatest player, and thanked Anthony for leading the Orange to a 2003 NCAA championship. A scholarship, as well as his namesake rendering the entrance to the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, will also commemorate Boeheim. A banquet was held for the former coach of 47 years following the game.

"I'm happy that we honored him. He deserved it," said Autry, Boeheim's former assistant coach and player.

What's next

Syracuse's final home game is against Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Orange then visits Louisville on Saturday and Clemson on Tuesday, March 5 to close out the regular season. Syracuse earned a big 86-79 win over No. 7 North Carolina on Feb. 13, but hopes to stack more wins for an ACC tournament championship run to clinch an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

"We have three more games left, so we're trying to win every single one, and have the momentum going into the tournament," Mintz said.

