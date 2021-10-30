Just 5% of NFL experts pick Saints to beat Buccaneers in Week 8

Not many spectators like the New Orleans Saints’ chances this week. According to surveying conducted by NFL Pickwatch, a staggering 95% of analysts like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to find a win at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday. Only a slight minority are picking the underdog Saints to pull off an upset.

On paper, Tampa Bay probably is the safe pick. They’re the reigning Super Bowl champions for good reason and they’ve achieved an impressive 6-1 record going into this game. The Saints, comparatively, have struggled to get their offense, defense, and special teams units on the same page while improving to 4-2 after their bye week.

That doesn’t mean the Buccaneers are a lock to win this game. They lost to the Saints twice last year, and no other defense gave Tom Brady more trouble thanks to their ability to pressure him with just four rushers while their playmaking secondary frustrated his receivers. If that formula translates to the 2021 matchup, it could buy the stagnant offense enough time to make some plays of their own.