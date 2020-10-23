Just 3 Spots Remain for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4

From Autoweek





Joey Logano won his way into NASCAR’s championship race last weekend at Kansas Speedway and the remaining contenders in the Round of 8 will look to follow suit on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

First, here’s the playoff grid with just Texas and Martinsville remaining in the Round of 8:

1. Joey Logano (Advanced)

2. Kevin Harvick +41

3. Denny Hamlin +20

4. Brad Keselowski +8

5. Chase Elliott -8

6. Alex Bowman -19

7. Martin Truex -23

8. Kurt Busch -65

So what does the playoff grid tell us?

KURT BUSCH



Following his engine expiration at Kansas, Kurt Busch needs nothing less than a win over the next two weeks at Texas or Martinsville.

He made it to the Round of 8 by virtue of receiving a timely caution last month at Las Vegas, earning him decisive track position. Once out front, he was able to capitalize on clean air and advanced.

The summer race at Texas was won by Austin Dillon under similar circumstances and Busch restarted right behind the Richard Childress Racing duo. He's hoping for a repeat on Sunday afternoon.

One step beyond that, Busch says he's prepared to do whatever it takes to advance, even if that's not a popular decision amongst his peers.

"Yeah, for me, I’m already past that line," Busch said. "I’m not even going to think about it. I’m going to do it. I feel like all the goodwill I’ve built up with other drivers, my position of being a veteran in this sport, and knowing what it takes to win a championship, I’ve put all the puzzle pieces in place. ...

"And some of those are decision out on the track where you can’t hesitate. You just have to go. And, that’s where we’re not going to back down. It doesn’t matter who it is."

MARTIN TRUEX AND ALEX BOWMAN

These drivers face similar odds.



A win next weekend is the simplest way to advance, but they could realistically advance on points too.



At 19 and 23 points behind, both margins fall within a range that could be made up during a single race, should Chase Elliott or Brad Keselowski falter.



"Obviously, we came into the Playoffs without a lot of bonus points that typically we are used to having, and that’s made it a little bit of a challenge, but again, definitely didn’t run as good as we hoped to in Kansas," Truex said. "We lost a little bit there. We’ve got to make it happen. We’ve got two weeks to do it. Our approach is to just do the best job that we can do and hopefully, we can get it done."

