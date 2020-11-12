After just 25 minutes, first round of Masters suspended because of weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Twenty-five minutes after the first groups teed off in the 84th Masters Tournament, play was suspended because of approaching inclement weather.

The first groups went out at 7:10 a.m. ET, 10 minutes after Gary Player’s and Jack Nicklaus’ ceremonial tee shots. Going off the first and 10th tees at Augusta National Golf Club, no threesome made it through two holes before the siren sounded.

Only three groups posted scores.

The weather forecast calls for rain, including thunderstorms, throughout Thursday morning, with conditions clearing in the afternoon. Once the storm clears, the current forecast for the area looks promising, with a 10% chance of rain on Friday, 0% chance of rain on Saturday and 20% chance of rain on Sunday.

The Masters Tournament is employing threesomes and split tees over the first two – and final – rounds because decreased November daylight and TV times. Officials had planned on twosomes going off the first tee on Saturday, but that might change because of Thursday’s delay.