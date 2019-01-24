Just 2 weeks away from start of 2019 NHRA season, Courtney Force hangs up her helmet

Courtney Force has won 13 races in seven Funny Car seasons while driving for her father’s team. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NHRA Funny Car driver Courtney Force announced Thursday that she was stepping away from the series. The 2019 season starts on Feb. 7.

“I will be stepping away from my driving duties, effective immediately. This was a personal choice as I feel I’m ready to see what the next chapter in my life has in store for me, while spending more time with family,” Force said in a team statement. “I intend to remain involved in the industry I love and continue to work with a few select partners as I go forward in 2019. I am so thankful that I have had the opportunity to have such a successful career at John Force Racing and the privilege of working with so many incredible people while racing against competitors who pushed me to be a better driver.”

Force, 30, has driven for her legendary father, John Force, throughout her NHRA career. She’s won 13 races in seven seasons and is the winningest female Funny Car driver in NHRA history. She has five more wins than sister Brittany, who competes in the Top Fuel Series for John Force Racing. Brittany Force won the Top Fuel title in 2017.

Courtney became the second Force daughter to drive a Funny Car for JFR. Ashley Force Hood won three races in four seasons from 2007-10. While Courtney and Ashley are done driving, John Force keeps on going. The 16-time champion turns 70 in May and has 149 wins.

