Just 1% of experts predicting Vikings to upset Packers

The 1-5 Vikings face off against the 5-1 Packers in Week 8 at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings are big underdogs in the game according to Vegas.

And with that, nearly all NFL experts are picking the Packers to win, per NFL Pickwatch. Nearly 99% of the experts are picking the Vikings fall to 1-6, putting the nail in any playoff coffin.

To round out the NFC North, just 14% of experts have the Bears beating the Saints at home and 24% have the Lions beating the Colts in Detroit.

Right now, the Vikings would draft fifth in the 2021 NFL Draft.