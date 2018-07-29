Jusan Hamilton makes history in race control at Pocono Raceway Jusan Hamilton will take over race control for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Pocono Raceway, becoming the first African-American to serve as race director for NASCAR’s premier series. RELATED: Lap-by-lap coverage for Pocono Hamilton made history in March 2017 when he called the shots from the …

Jusan Hamilton will take over race control for Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Pocono Raceway, becoming the first African-American to serve as race director for NASCAR’s premier series.

Hamilton made history in March 2017 when he called the shots from the race control booth for an Xfinity Series event at Auto Club Speedway. For Sunday’s 400-miler, he’ll take the reins from longtime Monster Energy Series race director David Hoots, who is also in attendance at the 2.5-mile track.

Hamilton started his career in the NASCAR industry as an intern with the sanctioning body’s Drive for Diversity program. Now in his fifth year with NASCAR, he continues to be active with racing operations and event management. He’s also given back to the D4D initiative, staying involved with driver and pit crew combines and recruitment efforts.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, lauded Hamilton’s achievement in a pre-race tweet: