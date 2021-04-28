The jury is still out on a frustrating 2020 Saints draft class

Here’s the final entry in our 2021 NFL draft countdown, recapping last year’s rookie class with just one day left before the cycle starts over. The Saints took a quality over quantity approach in 2020’s pandemic-impacted offseason, but they didn’t get either virtue based on their initial performance. Here’s hoping things improve in 2021. In the meantime, let’s review what happened last year:

Drew Brees’ decision to return for one more season meant the Saints pushed every chip into the table that they had left, bringing in veteran playmakers like Emmanuel Sanders and Kwon Alexander to try and win that elusive second Super Bowl trophy. Their all-in approach continued into the draft; feeling their roster was deep enough to where few rookies even had a chance at cracking the depth chart, the Saints traded up to acquire three of their four prospects.

Round 1, Pick 24: C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Round 3, Pick 74: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Round 3, Pick 105: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Round 7, Pick 240: QB Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

ESPN’s Mel Kiper continued with his lukewarm reactions to the Saints’ draft classes, grading them with a C-plus in back to back years: “I’m high on center Cesar Ruiz (24), whom I ranked as the clear top interior offensive lineman in this class, and he has some experience at guard. He could end up there with last year’s second-round pick, Erik McCoy, playing so well at center as a rookie. One thing that bothers shorter quarterbacks like Drew Brees is interior pressure, and New Orleans is trying to shore that up as it goes all-in for 2020. I have other needs higher for the Saints — particularly wide receiver — but I do like Ruiz. The Saints used trades for their other three picks, including adding next year’s third-rounder, to move up to get outside linebacker Zack Baun (74) and tight end Adam Trautman (105). Baun is an interesting fit in Dennis Allen’s defense; is he a defensive end or a versatile linebacker? I thought he’d be great as an OLB in a 3-4. Either way, it’s good value for Baun, who is my No. 31 overall player. The 6-foot-5 Trautman, my second-ranked tight end, caught 70 passes last season and is really just a jumbo wide receiver at this point, but that could be useful in Sean Payton’s offense.” Andy Benoit at Sports Illustrated had a similar take, offering a C-minus grade: “The two questions with Ruiz: When will he play? And where will he play? As far as the when: Right guard Larry Warford is in the final year of his contract and the team could actually save $8.5 million in cap space by cutting him now. That, however, would mean $5 million in dead money on the books, plus Warford is only 28 and is still playing at a high level. It’s entirely possible Ruiz could develop from the bench in Year One. The where question is even more interesting. Left guard Andrus Peat was just signed to a big second contract and seems entrenched at that position, which means Ruiz will either play right guard or center. Ruiz says he is more comfortable at center but that’s the job held by 2019 second-rounder Erik McCoy (who also cost New Orleans this year’s second-round pick). McCoy is coming off a solid rookie season. The only addition on defense was Zack Baun. He will likely play up on or near the line of scrimmage in New Orleans’s base defense. It’s a 4-3 scheme but the duties won’t be wildly different from what he did in Wisconsin’s 3-4. But really the intrigue here is in passing situations. Baun showed some pass rushing juice as a Badger, and the Saints like to play with two linebackers on all passing downs (even if they’re in dime defense, where they’ll go with just three D-linemen), and they often send one of them after the quarterback.”

As I outlined earlier, it doesn’t look like the Saints got either quality or quantity in their 2020 draft. Ruiz was injured in training camp and couldn’t win the starting job at right guard after returning to the lineup, only playing often because Nick Easton struggled with a series of concussions. Baun couldn’t get on the field at all on defense. Trautman made a more positive impact than either of the players picked above him, but he was still third on the depth chart on tight end and only caught 15 passes. Stevens failed to convert to tight end and was cut from the practice squad during the season. But, hey. It was a very difficult offseason for everyone: the players themselves, the coaches who couldn’t work with them in person, and the scouts dealing with limited access to their sources. Maybe Ruiz and Baun bounce back to win starting gigs outright in 2021, while Trautman seizes his opportunity with Jared Cook and Josh Hill both out of the picture. Here’s hoping.

