Jury dismisses all retaliation claims from Sharon Lewis lodged against LSU

BATON ROUGE – A jury on Wednesday dismissed all retaliation claims made by ex-LSU athletics employee Sharon Lewis in her lawsuit against the university.

A jury of five women and three men determined the fate of the case on Wednesday.

Lewis' lead attorney Larry English asked jurors to award Lewis $6.3 million in Title IX double damages and an addition $300,000 in emotional damages.

Lewis submitted a $50 million lawsuit in April of 2021 claiming that top LSU officials had retaliated against her for reporting alleged Title IX violations during her time at the university. The lawsuit also accuses her colleagues of gender discrimination, fostering a hostile work environment and that her pay suffered as a result of reporting those allegations.

BRIAN KELLY LISTED AS WITNESS: Brian Kelly, Les Miles among witnesses listed in Sharon Lewis lawsuit against LSU

LEWIS TRIAL UPDATE: Where former athletics executive Sharon Lewis' lawsuit against LSU stands heading into third year

Included in the list of potential witnesses for the trial was LSU football coach Brian Kelly, LSU athletics director Scott Woodward and LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson, according to documents obtained by The Advertiser.

Lewis worked in LSU's recruiting department from 2002 to 2022. She was the Assistant Athletic Director of Football Recruiting and Alumni Relations at LSU until he contract was terminated by the university.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Sharon Lewis lawsuit verdict: Jury dismisses all claims against LSU