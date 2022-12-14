Jury convicts CMPD officer after fatal collision + LaMelo Ball close to returning to the court for Hornets
1. Jury convicts Charlotte police officer of misdemeanor after fatal collision with pedestrian
A verdict has been reached in the trial involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer accused of striking a pedestrian with his car while driving 100 mph in 2017.
Officer Phillip Barker was convicted earlier today of misdemeanor death by vehicle. The jury set aside an involuntary manslaughter charge that could have sent Barker to prison for up to five years.
Michael Gordon reports on the jury’s verdict.
2. NC girl found dead from fentanyl overdose, 2 arrested for giving her drugs
Two people have been charged stemming from a girls fentanyl overdose in September.
Gaston County law enforcement charged a 19-year-old and 24-year-old with death by distribution. It is a felony charge in the state of North Carolina in cases where someone sells an illegal drug to someone who dies in an overdose
However, the use of death by distribution criminal charges have been limited.
Kallie Cox shares more from the charges.
3. Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been upgraded. When could Charlotte’s star return to action?
The Hornets season has been a struggle so far, but reinforcements might soon be on the way.
All-Star LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable before Charlotte’s game tonight against the Detroit Pistons.
Barring an unforeseen snag in pregame warmups, Ball would be on track to play after sitting out the past 11 games nursing a sprained left ankle, initially hurt in the preseason against the Washington Wizards.
Roderick Boone details the latest development in Ball’s efforts to return to the court.
4. Unforgettable and impactful: The Observer’s most memorable stories of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, the journalists here at The Charlotte Observer share their most memorable and impactful stories from the past year.
From corporate landlords obliterating first-time home-buying opportunities to nursing homes operating on skeleton-thin staffing that jeopardizes the lives of the most vulnerable, the Observer exposed practices that demanded attention from law and policy makers.
In every instance, these are stories that we hope you’ll find as memorable — for the change they sparked, the emotions they stirred and the thoughts they provoked.
Read some of our best work from 2022.
