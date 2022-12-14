Jury convicts CMPD officer after fatal collision + LaMelo Ball close to returning to the court for Hornets

Hey, everyone! Drew here.

The windshield on Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Phillip Barker’s cruiser was shattered when he hit a pedestrian on Morehead Street at 100 mph in July 2017, a screen grab from his body camera video shows.

A verdict has been reached in the trial involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer accused of striking a pedestrian with his car while driving 100 mph in 2017.

Officer Phillip Barker was convicted earlier today of misdemeanor death by vehicle. The jury set aside an involuntary manslaughter charge that could have sent Barker to prison for up to five years.

Michael Gordon reports on the jury’s verdict.

Pressed pills containing the opioid fentanyl. A Charlotte Observer investigation recently showed how police and courts face challenges to crack down on drug dealers under a new law called “death by distribution.”

Two people have been charged stemming from a girls fentanyl overdose in September.

Gaston County law enforcement charged a 19-year-old and 24-year-old with death by distribution. It is a felony charge in the state of North Carolina in cases where someone sells an illegal drug to someone who dies in an overdose

However, the use of death by distribution criminal charges have been limited.

Kallie Cox shares more from the charges.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, questions a no-call with referee Sean Corbin, right, during first half action against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The Hornets season has been a struggle so far, but reinforcements might soon be on the way.

All-Star LaMelo Ball has been upgraded to questionable before Charlotte’s game tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

Barring an unforeseen snag in pregame warmups, Ball would be on track to play after sitting out the past 11 games nursing a sprained left ankle, initially hurt in the preseason against the Washington Wizards.

Roderick Boone details the latest development in Ball’s efforts to return to the court.

The Charlotte Observer’s most impactful and memorable stories of 2022. Clockwise, from upper left: Reporter Théoden Janes investigated his own adoption from South Korea; Steph Curry talked with Scott Fowler for Sports Legends of the Carolinas; Big Poultry is a largely unregulated industry in North Carolina; nursing homes in the state face a staffing shortage; preparing for a quinceañera in Charlotte often starts on Central Avenue; and Barbara Ryan had her house taken from her after paperwork error.

As 2022 comes to a close, the journalists here at The Charlotte Observer share their most memorable and impactful stories from the past year.

From corporate landlords obliterating first-time home-buying opportunities to nursing homes operating on skeleton-thin staffing that jeopardizes the lives of the most vulnerable, the Observer exposed practices that demanded attention from law and policy makers.

In every instance, these are stories that we hope you’ll find as memorable — for the change they sparked, the emotions they stirred and the thoughts they provoked.

Read some of our best work from 2022.

