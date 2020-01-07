Jurrell Casey: Lamar Jackson is from Mars, “definitely an outer space guy”

The Titans didn’t play the Ravens during the regular season, so they watched Lamar Jackson from afar as fans of the game.

They came away as impressed as anyone with Jackson’s season, which assuredly will win the quarterback the MVP award.

“He’s from Mars,” Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “He’s definitely an outer space guy. He’s unbelievable. The stuff that he’s doing so far this season, it’s unreal.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel played Jackson’s greatest hits from this season during a Tuesday team meeting.

“He’ll juke you,” safety Kenny Vaccaro said. “You just have to get multiple guys around him. Any time you try to do a kill shot you’ll probably get juked off the screen . . . and end up on The Checkdown on Instagram. You don’t want to end up on the highlight reels or on ‘C’Mon Man!’ or something like that. So you have to be able to breakdown, be a sound tackler, keep your eyes up and keep moving. You just have to play hard, play fast and be physical.”

The Titans are charged with doing something no one has managed to do this season — stop Jackson. He passed for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I would say he’s [Michael] Vick 2.0,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “I was talking to my dad about it last night. I think he is faster than Vick, and he’s so dynamic. I grew up watching Vick, and I wanted to wear No.7 because of Vick. I think kids are growing up now wanting to be just like Lamar Jackson. He is so dynamic and a trailblazer in his own right. And facing him is a big challenge for us.

“I have been watching him all year making guys look silly out there, so we are going to have to do a good job containing this guy.”