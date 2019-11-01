Jurrell Casey, Delanie Walker out for Titans this weekend

The Titans got big plays from defensive lineman Jurrell Casey late in each of their last two games, but they’ll have to push for a third straight win without him.

Casey has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Panthers because of a shoulder injury. Casey recovered Melvin Gordon‘s fumble in the end zone at the end of a Week Seven win over the Chargers and stuffed Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber on a fourth down in the fourth quarter of last week’s win.

Casey also had a sack of Jameis Winston last Sunday. It was his second of the season.

The Titans have also ruled out tight end Delanie Walker due to an ankle injury. Walker did not play last week and played just five snaps against the Chargers.

Center Ben Jones will also miss the game. Jones is in the concussion protocol.