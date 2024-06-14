Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to surprise job links after Liverpool exit

The agent of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at suggestions the German could become the new head of global soccer at Red Bull.

Klopp stepped down from his role at Liverpool this summer after nine years at the helm and repeatedly insisted he plans to take at least one year out of work, even suggesting the idea of retirement before confirming his career is not over just yet.

Nevertheless, it was reported by Austrian outlet Salzburger Nachrichten that Klopp has been targeted by Red Bull for the role of head of global soccer - a position which has been vacant since Oliver Mintzlaff's transition to a new position in 2022.

Red Bull quickly shot down the speculation as "complete nonsense" and Klopp's agent, Marc Kosicke, also wasted little time in dispelling the rumours.

"Total nonsense," Kosicke told Sky Sports Germany. "There's nothing to it."

Klopp has previously voiced his intrigue in the Red Bull project when Liverpool faced off against Salzburg in pre-season ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

"What Red Bull is doing is a really interesting project, I have to say," he told LFCTV. "It’s really interesting what they are doing. The football philosophy is not too far away from ours as well."

Red Bull own shares in a whole host of clubs across the globe. They are perhaps best known in Europe for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig but also own Salzburg, MLS side New York Red Bulls as well as Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil.

The group even recently purchased a share in Championship outfit Leeds United, who will wear the Red Bull logo on their shirts next season.