Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to shock Bayern Munich links ahead of Liverpool exit

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has dismissed any suggestions the German will join Bayern Munich next year.

The Liverpool boss shocked world football last month when he announced his imminent departure from Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp revealed he was “running out of energy” and ruled out the prospect of ever managing another English club.

While the 56-year-old strayed short of announcing his retirement, Klopp did confirm he will take at least a year away from the sport before assessing his longer-term options.

Bayern had previously been touted as a potential landing spot during Klopp’s successful time with rivals Borussia Dortmund between 2008 and 2015, a period in which he won two Bundesliga titles.

The Munich giants, however, have seen their stranglehold of the German title slip. They have already confirmed the under-fire Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season after a nightmare campaign.

Xabi Alonso is leading Bayer Leverkusen’s shock charge for the title but is thought to be attracting the interest of both Bayern and Liverpool.

Despite the imminent vacancy at the Allianz Arena, Marc Kosicke told Sky Sports: “Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season.

“That remains unchanged.”