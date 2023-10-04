Jurgen Klopp demands Tottenham-Liverpool replay but Premier League stand firm on result

Jurgen Klopp has now aired his views about the controversial Var decision, though said he was not angry with the officials - PA/Nigel French

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants the Premier League to replay his side’s defeat by Tottenham Hotspur to correct the error which ruled out Luis Diaz’s goal.

In a significant escalation of the Var controversy, Klopp said he had reached the conclusion as a “football person” that it was the fairest outcome to remedy what he called an “unprecedented” mistake.

Telegraph Sport understands that the Premier League is determined to resist Klopp’s calls

The Merseyside club’s General Counsel and Director of Football Administration and Governance, Jonathan Bamber, is exploring the club’s options ahead of representations to the Premier League. The legal advice will determine what steps are available to owners Fenway Sports Group. They are aware of the obstacles given the Premier League and the weight of public opinion is strongly against the idea of a replay.

But in Klopp’s press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League fixture with Union SG, the Liverpool manager showed he and his hierarchy are up for the fight. The club have lost the Premier League title by a single point twice in the past five years and believe the integrity of Saturday’s result and potentially this year’s championship is at stake.

In a lengthy statement (watch a part of it below) Klopp said he has never seen such a mistake in his football career.

“The audio didn’t change it at all because I was not really interested in why things happened because I knew,” said Klopp.

“I saw the outcome, I saw the goal we scored and it didn’t count so I wasn’t now waiting for the audio and sitting there hoping I’d find out how it could happen or whatever.

“What I want to say is it’s really important that as big as football is and important as it is for us that we really deal with it in a proper way. I mean that all the people involved – on-field ref, linesman, fourth official and especially now in this case VAR – they didn’t do that on purpose. We shouldn’t forget that.

“Yes, it was an obvious mistake and I think there would have been solutions for it afterwards. If not, I can say immediately, and probably some people don’t want me to say it, not as the manager of Liverpool but much more as a football person, I think the only outcome should be a replay. That’s how it is. It probably will not happen.

“The argument against that will probably be if you open that gate then everybody will ask for it. I think the situation is that unprecedented that – it didn’t happen before, I’m 56 years old and I’m 50 years in football and I’m absolutely used to, even if I don’t always deal well with it, wrong decision, difficult decisions – but something like that as far as I can remember has never happened. That’s why I think the replay would be the right thing.

Jurgen Klopp's frustrations stemmed from Liverpool's disallowed goal against Tottenham - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

“The next argument would be if it would happen again, I think a replay would be the right thing to do or the referee has the opportunity to bring both coaches together and say ‘sorry, we made a mistake, but we can sort it, that Liverpool score a goal and we start from there’.

“In this specific game, what makes it a bit more special obviously is that we conceded two minutes after we scored a regular goal. How all things depend on each other, if the other goal would have counted, we would have started in the centre of the pitch and not where it started, it would have been different. That’s one thing. That’s my view on it.

“Whether that (a replay) happens or not is not close to my hands. That is my opinion. “Howard Webb said the process will be better. That is good. That would be a really good outcome but it doesn’t change that something really happened. What is the solution for that, by the way? Just us saying, ‘okay, yeah, got it, there was a penalty situation not given against us or four in the past and we didn’t get a replay’ - that is different. It is a different situation. A goal was scored. Legal. Fact. In the end it didn’t count. That’s it.”

The key issue surrounds the miscommunication when Diaz’s goal was ruled legal by Var Darren England but was not given by on-field referee Simon Hooper. Liverpool regard this as a failure to apply the laws of the game.

Liverpool are yet to submit a formal request for a replay to be staged, and as a result Premier League bosses are holding firm on their decision not to order the fixture to be played again.

Under Premier League regulations, the only possible recourse is to escalate the matter via a Premier League arbitration process. The outcome of that can be appealed under the same process, although once that has been exhausted, a club could go to the High Court but only on procedural grounds (i.e. the arbitration process was not legitimately run).

Liverpool’s options are further limited as the Premier League does not recognise the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning they can only elevate any case to London law courts.

Liverpool are establishing how to take their grievance forward given the unprecedented nature of the incident and the fact there is no roadmap to follow in such a unique circumstance.

Pushed on whether it will open the floodgates whenever there are further Var controversies, Klopp said: “It is really that unprecedented that part of the refereeing team gave the goal and said goal. That is really rare, and yet it doesn’t show up on the screen on the scoresheet, and we continued with a free kick. So that makes it completely different.

“I’m not angry with any of them (the officials), not at all. It’s not only the respect, but the only thing for human beings in general is we should not go for them. It’s not allowed to go for them in any way. They made it a mistake and they felt horrible that night, I’m 100% sure. That’s enough for me. Nobody needs further punishment. We should discuss it on a completely normal basis without emotions. I’m not angry.”

Klopp added that he also believed the red cards shown to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were incorrect. Liverpool lost an appeal against Jones’ three match ban.

