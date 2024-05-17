Jurgen Klopp: I would vote to scrap VAR

Jurgen Klopp has been frustrated by referee decisions this season - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he would vote to scrap VAR because he does not trust those responsible for making it work.

Klopp is an advocate for using new technology but suggested the competency of officials has caused the crisis which prompted Wolverhampton Wanderers to call for a Premier League vote on its continued use.

“I’m not sure not they are voting against VAR, I think they are voting against how VAR gets used because that is definitely not right,” said Klopp.

“I understand that in the way they do it, I would vote against it because these people are not able to use it properly. I don’t think VAR is the problem but the way they use it is the problem. You cannot change the people obviously. That is clear, so I would say I would vote for scrapping VAR.”

Klopp’s views are slightly at odds with his club in that Liverpool will not support Wolves’ motion to get rid of it. Like all Premier League clubs, there is an appetite to see the system drastically improve, however.

Klopp’s remarks were a final hand grenade in his last pre-match Press conference as Liverpool’s coach.

“I have no clue how the team meeting will be,” he said of this weekend’s finale against Wolves. “The documentary guys asked me ‘can they film the last team meeting’ – which nobody has ever had – and I said no. I have no idea how that will be. Maybe Virgil will do it. ..

“Somebody has to do it who will be really on fire. Can I be on fire? Probably yes I think so, but I don’t know how I will be in the moment. It will be really strange.

“They are a strong opponent they played a sensational season and they are the most unlucky team I ever saw with VAR Decisions. “They were crazy against Wolves. Wow. We had a few strange ones but they are the champions of that. Unbelievable.”

