Jurgen Klopp used his 'age' to calm down Roberto De Zerbi in Brighton draw
Jurgen Klopp said he used his 'age' to calm down Roberto De Zerbi in their Brighton draw.Source: PA
Jurgen Klopp said he used his 'age' to calm down Roberto De Zerbi in their Brighton draw.Source: PA
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
Few on either side like the super-team moniker bestowed upon them in the offseason. But few can argue with the results that each team is filled with some of the league’s best talent that is aligned for a Finals for the ages.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate which star 49ers receiver they'd rather roster moving forward this season.
Jorge Martin analyzes five rookies who have surpassed fantasy expectations early on and five more possibly delivering later in his weekly rookie report.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
NBC said Sunday night's game drew about 2 million additional female viewers, and viewership among teen girls was up more than 50%.
The Bulldogs got 20 fewer first-place votes than they did the week before.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon ranks every game on the Week 4 slate.
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Now that the former Texas A&M running back has burst onto the scene with a four-touchdown, 233-yard performance, those who've coached and scouted him don't expect his star to fade anytime soon.
A look at NFL rookies and how they're contributing in fantasy football ahead of Week 4's action.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Irish had a marquee win in their grasp before a forgettable finish. How they deal with the loss could still impact the College Football Playoff picture.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
The Dolphins are proving to be the equivalent of the fantasy easy button. Scott Pianowski breaks down their 70-point barrage and more from Week 3.