Jurgen Klopp tells Liverpool ‘just go for it’ in chase for top-four finish

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Markham, PA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side cannot afford to waste any more points if they are to make a late run into the top four.

Victory over Wolves immediately before the international break was only their fourth Premier League win since Christmas during a spell in which they lost eight times.

That has left them in seventh and five points adrift of Chelsea, who currently occupy the last Champions League qualification spot, and with an uphill battle to close the gap in the remaining nine matches.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches players warm up
Klopp admits his side cannot afford to drop any more points in their quest for a top-four place (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

“We don’t have a lot of points to waste any more but we have a tough programme on top of that, not only in the Premier League but the Champions League as well,” said Klopp, who, ahead of the match at Arsenal, will have one eye on Tuesday’s trip to face Real Madrid in a European quarter-final.

“We will not hesitate, we will just go for it and hopefully we can do that on Saturday.

“It is always a challenge for teams after the international break, with players coming back from their countries having played different systems and different match plans.

“We have one session to bring it all together again and that’s a challenge but we are used to it.

“There is no guarantee it works but we will go for it. Whoever plays away at Arsenal should not expect to have the points already.

“We know whatever we want for the rest of the season we can only get it if we win football games, and the first one is tomorrow night at Arsenal.

“It is a tough one but it should be a tough one for Arsenal as well. That is my intention, to make sure we are exactly the sort of opponent Arsenal doesn’t want to face this week.

“We have to put up a proper fight out there and defend at our absolutely top level, and if we do that we have a chance. If not, not.”

Klopp has Roberto Firmino back from a knee problem but the form of Diogo Jota, who scored the winner at Wolves and found the net three times in two World Cup qualifiers for Portugal, may keep him out of the side.

“Diogo is in a good moment, he was before he left and showed that again in the international break,” said the Reds manager.

“Yes, these are the rare benefits of an international break from a club point of view but it is good.”

During the international break England boss Gareth Southgate had cast doubt on Jordan Henderson’s availability for Euro 2020 after his groin surgery in February, while Holland coach Frank De Boer has left the door open for Virgil Van Dijk, out since October with ACL damage, despite being ruled out of the rest of the club season by Klopp.

“I have no idea about the Euros, to be honest. Nothing changed, they are all in the place they should be at the moment. That’s it. The rest, the time will show,” said Klopp.

“I don’t want to take a player away from Holland or England. If they are ready they are ready, and if they are not ready I cannot change that.

“At the moment they are in the rehab process, so it’s not about me to make the decision.

“I only deliver the news when I have it and I don’t have any in the moment; no bad news, no brilliant news. They cannot play tomorrow, so that’s the situation.”

Recommended Stories

  • After Roy Williams' retirement, here are 5 candidates to replace him at UNC

    Who will UNC turn to after Williams' retirement? AD Bubba Cunningham offered some clues on Thursday, saying that he’s not going to limit his list to the so-called Carolina family.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • UConn commit Azzi Fudd wins Girls High School Player of the Year as Huskies head to Final Four

    The 5-foot-11 guard was the most sought-after recruit in girls basketball and will be playing alongside Paige Bueckers at UConn next season.

  • Astros loudly booed by fans on opening day, one year later than expected

    A's fans banged trash cans and cheered HBPs in the Astros' opener.

  • Ashleigh Barty storms into final at Miami Open

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia cruised into the Miami Open final with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Thursday. Barty, ranked No. 1 in the world, needed 89 minutes to dispatch her rival. The 2019 Miami Open champion won her 11th straight match at the event and improved to 12-2 in 2021.

  • What Germany did wrong against North Macedonia and why they are no longer to be feared

    Unless Joachim Low has some secret masterplan or a book of new ideas hidden away, Germany’s humiliating 2-1 defeat to North Macedonia may represent confirmation that the 2014 World Cup winners’ spell of international football dominance is over. Late goals at the end of both halves by a team ranked 65th in the world consigned Germany to their first World Cup qualifying defeat in 20 years, and prompted calls for the outgoing Low to end his tenure earlier than was planned. So, what’s actually gone wrong for Germany? Developing for the future In reality, Germany haven’t been great for a while and this can partly be explained by Low’s focus on developing for the future rather than picking the best possible team for now. Change has been necessary since the World Cup-winning high of 2014 due to a concept known as ageing, with key players like Phillip Lahm retiring. Fast forward to 2021 and we find Low's youth-focused squad, featuring 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and 17-year-old Florian Wirtz. There is no issue with blooding new talent but individuals previously considered essential have been left out of the squad entirely as the manager constructs this new team. The starting XI named for the 2-1 defeat had a few big names missing, with fans keen for the manager to reinstate them. Manuel Neuer was rested, Niklas Sule is recovering from injury and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos had to leave the camp with an injury too. However, Bayern Munich players Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels weren’t even called up. All of Germany’s most experienced international players were absent for the Macedonia match and although the energy and speed of youth counts for much in an attacking side like this, tactical nous and gamesmanship should not be underestimated. Team selection This desire to find a new-look, functioning XI composed of the wide-ranging talent available has resulted in some questionable team selections, upsetting the balance by trying to fit too many similar types of player into the same side. It lacks cohesion. Take the use of Emre Can as a centre-back against North Macedonia, for example. The ex-Liverpool man is a recently-converted centre-back at Borussia Dortmund, moved here to utilise his passing and ability to step into midfield to create overloads, but this means he is yet another playmaker behind a midfield full of them in Kroos, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Leon Goretzka. In theory, alongside Antonio Rudiger and Matthias Ginter, Can has defensive protection to facilitate joining the midfield when Germany have the ball, but that does not prevent him making basic positional errors like this below for North Macedonia’s first goal:

  • After 'very good first step' at Martinsville test, officials to evaluate rain-tire viability for short tracks

    NASCAR’s feasibility test for wet-weather tires in a short-track setting went off as planned on a chilly Thursday at Martinsville Speedway, as drivers Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson made laps on the dampened paperclip layout. Words such as “positive” and “promising” were among the descriptors used by John Probst, NASCAR’s Senior Vice President of Racing […]

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland set as new UFC on ABC 2 headliner

    Kevin Holland is stepping up on short notice again to fight Marvin Vettori at the UFC on ABC 2 headliner.

  • Baylor's Kim Mulkey has wild March Madness take: 'Forget the COVID tests' at Final Four

    Mulkey offered up the novel opinion after Baylor lost to UConn in the Elite Eight.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • With Nate Diaz booked, Vicente Luque alters plans for next fight

    Vicente Luque didn't get his wish to fight Nate Diaz, and now he wants a top-ranked UFC welterweight next.

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.

  • Nneka Ogwumike: Draymond Green's WNBA equal pay comments based on 'miseducation'

    Ogwumike said she wants to continue the discussion with Green to figure out how to move forward.

  • Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

    Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening. The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: "Back to work."

  • Robert Whittaker predicts finish of Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 22: ‘I’m going to be too much for him’

    Robert Whittaker is brimming with confidence as he looks to take down another middleweight contender in Kelvin Gastelum.

  • Houston's run to Final Four special for CBS's Nantz

    Jim Nantz has called last-second shots for an NCAA championship, undefeated teams falling short in the semifinals and unlikely underdogs making the Final Four. Nantz, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill will call the Houston-Baylor game, the first semifinal scheduled Saturday. Nantz graduated from the University of Houston and got his start in broadcasting through the basketball program.

  • Scott Coker Q&A: Bellator 255, rankings launch, ‘MVP,’ Megan Anderson, Tyron Woodley, more

    Scott Coker discusses everything from free agents to fighter pay to where 'MVP' is.

  • Remember Michelle Wie West? She's back

    A promising first day by the British and Irish contingent at the Ana Inspiration was overshadowed by the remarkable return of Michelle Wie West, the former girl wonder who has come back to competition following a two-year absence. Wie West famously tied for ninth at this event as a 13-year-old amateur and 18 years later, returning as a mother, the Hawaiian showed she still has the star appeal to light up the season’s first major. Nothing about her re-emergence at last week’s Kia Classic suggested she would feature on the Mission Hills leaderboard. She shot 81-74 and looked bereft at the scale of the challenge confronting her after maternity leave and an extremely close brush with retirement. But at the course that did so much to establish her as a prodigy, Wie West rolled back the years to post a two-under 70 to stand in the top 20, four off the pace set by Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit. “I am just happy to see my name on the first page of the leaderboard,” Wie West said. “That's really special to me. Been a long time since I've seen that. I have a lot of great memories, my first one being 18 years ago.” Wie West — who finished runner-up at the Ana in 2014, the same year as she won her only major to date, the US Women’s Open — revealed how near she came to putting away her clubs for good. In 2018, she underwent wrist surgery, married the Golden State Warriors director of basketball operations Jonnie West — son of NBA legend Jerry West — and figured that a career which was ridiculously hyped to emulate that of Tiger Woods, but inevitably fell some way short had petered to its finish.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • Five months later, measure of normalcy at Masters in April

    The record score at Augusta National wasn't all that set Dustin Johnson apart from other Masters champions. No one else ever won the Masters and then didn't play in another tournament the rest of the year. No other Masters champion was allowed to keep his green jacket for only five months before it was time to try to win it again.