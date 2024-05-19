Jurgen Klopp says farewell to Liverpool with Arne Slot chant at emotion-filled Anfield

Klopp sings

In his final match as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp watched his team beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.

Elsewhere on the final day of the Premier League season, Manchester City were crowned champions, Luton were officially relegated, and Spurs and Chelsea secured European football next season. There was also an eye-catching 5-0 win for Crystal Palace over Aston Villa.

Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool: as it happened

07:15 PM BST

A Klopp sign-off

Speaking to Sky Sports: “I thought it might be more sad in the beginning but when people realise, it’s all good. Honestly.

“If I carry on, these guys and others will say ‘he’s been there too long.’ You have to be the spark. I love the squad. There is so much potential. They will make changes here and there.

“I’m sure you will all agree there does not need an overhaul. We finished third. We were ahead of schedule. It’s a statement in this strong league and I’m absolutely fine with that.

“There has been such a long lead-up to this day and it was really intense. I had my bad moments as well but thank God not today. I’m just thankful for what happens. When you are in it, you forget sometimes how great it is. You take it for granted. Now I stand here, I’m just so happy I’m a part of the club’s history. It’s wonderful.

“It’s so super special that it’s difficult to explain. We live in a world where it’s all about results for others. We learn that not getting absolutely everything is fine. It’s such a massive lesson for life. It’s not about that, it’s about the journey and the togetherness and that’s what I love. Things might not always go perfect.

“The other clubs, with the most money and the best managers, they win it. We didn’t have the best manager and never had the best team but for a while we played the best football and I love that. We are a rock solid club and don’t overspend. People say ‘you didn’t spend enough’. What the heck do you want? I just understand this from the Liverpool way.”

07:13 PM BST

Alisson’s message is simple...

“I’m so thankful and grateful that I got to work under Jurgen Klopp. “He made it possible. He gives his staff credit but he deserves it.”

06:53 PM BST

Anfield begins to empty out...

...a huge night incoming in Liverpool you feel and you wouldn’t be shocked to see Klopp himself on a table in Concert Square in a few hours.

06:51 PM BST

The overriding message from Klopp...

...is one of embracing change. “Change is good,” Klopp said. “Everything will be fine because the basics are 100 per cent there.”

06:45 PM BST

Camera pans to Liverpool sqaud...

...Trent Alexander-Arnold is in tears as Klopp rejoins his players, arm in arm in front of the Kop.

Trent crying.



We can't anymore 😭💔💔pic.twitter.com/gi2Ub2fbMt — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 19, 2024

06:43 PM BST

Klopp then proceeds...

...to perform his trademark celebration with each stand at Anfield. Punching the air as the crowd responds with roars.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp smiles as he makes his final farewell to fans after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 19, 2024. Jurgen Klopp was given a heartfelt reception by home fans at Anfield as he walked out for his final match as Liverpool manager on Sunday

06:42 PM BST

‘Arne Slot, na, na, na, na’

Klopp starts an improptu tribute to the incoming Liverpool manager.

Wow, this is one of the most unique moments in football. Jurgen Klopp just started a cheer for ARNE SLOT, LA, LA, LA, LA,LA.pic.twitter.com/PtAbnpzmzK — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 19, 2024

06:41 PM BST

More from Klopp

“Thank you. If you sing that song next year that would be funny.

“It doesn’t feel like an end. It just feels like a start. Today I saw a football team play full of talent, youth, creativity, desire, greed. That’s one part of development, that’s what you need obviously.

“In these few weeks where I have had too much attention, I realised a lot of things. People say I turned them from doubters into believers. That’s not true. You did it. Nobody tells you to stop believing. This club is in a better moment than a long time.

“We have this wonderful stadium, training centre and you - the superpower of world football. Wow.

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe. We decide if we trust or don’t trust. Today I am one of you and I keep believing. I stay believing 100% per cent.

“Obviously I saw a lot of people crying and I will tonight too because I will miss people but change is good. Everything will be fine because the basics are 100 per cent there.

“You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me. You go all in from the first day. You keep believing. You push teh team. I’m one of you now. I love you to bits.

“Thank you. You are the best team in the world. Thank you!”

06:34 PM BST

Klopp speaks...

“I’m surprised. I thought I’d already be in pieces but I’m not. I’m so happy about you all, the atmosphere, the game, being a part of this family and about us, how we celebrate this day. Thank you so much!

“One of the Manchester City games we drew... That would have helped, huh?

“Thanks for ignoring my request not to sing my song for six weeks!”

(The crowd starts singing his song and Klopp smiles and pauses his speech).

06:31 PM BST

An enormous reception...

...as Klopp steps to the podium. A huge embrace with Kenny Dalglish follows. He will soon take the mic.

06:30 PM BST

We know what’s coming next...

...Jurgen Klopp’s moment has arrived.

06:29 PM BST

Pep Lijnders...

...gets an enormous reception from Anfield. People who know the club will tell you his influence on this Liverpool era has been incalculable.

06:20 PM BST

Now...

...it’s the turn of seven members of the club staff. Each steps up the podium to shake hands with various Liverpool legends as well as the owners.

06:19 PM BST

Huge round of applause for both players...

Each has spent extended time on the sideline this season.

06:16 PM BST

Firstly...

...we have farewells for two Liverpool players: Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip.

06:14 PM BST

The owners are here...

Liverpool owner John Henry (centre row, right), his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry, Tom Werner the chairman of Liverpool and his wife Jennifer Ashton in the stands ahead of the Premier League match at Anfield

06:13 PM BST

The moment is nearly upon us

The players are returning to the field at Anfield. There will be a presentation for Klopp, before he speaks to Anfield and the world.

06:06 PM BST

The Kop says thank you

Liverpool supporters show their respect for manager Jurgen Klopp's achievements with a banner during the English Premier League soccer match of Liverpool FC against Wolverhampton Wanderers

06:06 PM BST

Van Dijk bought to tears...

...in an emotional embrace with Klopp and interview on the pitch with Sky.

Emotional scenes at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp's final Liverpool game ✨ pic.twitter.com/fY8ZFm81X6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

"I've got no words, it's a very special day"



An emotional Virgil van Dijk says it was a 'tough' final embrace after Jurgen Klopp's last game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/hBm4qLIt2o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

06:04 PM BST

Danke Jurgen

Klopp is taking the time to hug every single club employee at Anfield seemingly. Touch of class from the German. A sepcial atmosphere at Anfield and it’s only getting more emotional.

06:03 PM BST

‘Everyone wants a hug with the big man’

All over here. Jurgen Klopp gets serenaded for the final minutes as Liverpool’s manager. Stewards are setting up a presentations - and Klopp shakes their hands as he makes his way to the centre circle. Everyone wants a hug with the big man. Supporters are onto “One Kiss” on their songbook. There will be a few more songs before the evening is out.

06:02 PM BST

FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 5 Aston Villa 0

Look away Villa fans.

06:01 PM BST

FULL TIME: Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1

Three points for Chelsea. That is Europa Conference League football confirmed. Will be Europa League is Man City win the FA Cup.

06:00 PM BST

FULL TIME: Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 3

Job done for Spurs. They finish fifth.

05:58 PM BST

FULL TIME: Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Klopp ends with a win...fitting really. Stay tuned for all the reaction and tributes from Anfield.

05:57 PM BST

FULL TIME: Luton 2 Fulham 4

Luton’s relegation is confirmed.

05:55 PM BST

FULL TIME: Brighton 0 Man Utd 2

Man Utd end the season with a win...enough for Ten Hag?

05:54 PM BST

FULL TIME: Burnley 1 Nottingham Forest 2

All over at Turf Moor.

05:50 PM BST

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Matt Doherty has the ball in the net and the flag goes up for offside. “F--- VAR” sing the Wolves fans as the footage is reviewed. No goal, it’s still 2-0. It has been a strange game due to the atmosphere. Liverpool fans are chanting about all their old players - Luis Garcia was the latest - and singing Bob Marley. They’ve just cranked up the volume for the final minutes of the game.

05:48 PM BST

Brighton 0 Man Utd 2

A superb solo goal by Rasmus Hojlund, freshly on as substitute, has sent large numbers of Brighton fans heading for the exit. The Dane has been eager and determined since he came on. And this time he picked up the ball in the middle of the Brighton half, waltzed past a couple of lacklustre challenges and sent a low right foot shot between Jason Steele’s legs. His celebrations in front of the United fans were extensive. He was clearly sending a message..

05:46 PM BST

Just under 10 minutes to go...

Brentford 2 Newcastle 4

Burnley 1 Nottingham Forest 2

Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace 5 Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Luton 2 Fulham 4

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 3

05:43 PM BST

Ten minutes to go...

...not a whole lot of real jeopardy here. Can Palace score 10? That’s about it.

05:42 PM BST

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Not sure how LIverpool have not scored another in this second half. Wolves have had the odd chance but Sa has had a barrage to deal with.

05:39 PM BST

Brentford 2 Newcastle 4

Final-day comeback spurned? Guimaraes restores Newcastle’s two-goal cushion.

05:37 PM BST

Burnley 1 Nottingham Forest 2

Josh Cullen pulls one back at Turf Moor for the hosts. Goals flying in.

05:36 PM BST

‘A rare spark of consistency’

Diogo Dalot, who has been a rare spark of consistency and resolve for Manchester United this season, has given the visitors the lead. A long ball from Casemiro, who has moved into midfield with Rapahel Varane replacing him at the back, caused panic in the back line and Dalot, running forward was left alone to beat Jason Steele. Which he duly did.

05:35 PM BST

Better from Wolves

Wolves should have scored there. Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri dance their way through the Liverpool defence and also get around Alisson. But Cunha cannot get his shot away and defenders are back to block. Klopp makes a triple sub for the last 20 minutes or so. Darwin Nunez, Conor Bradley and Ryan Grravenberch are coming on.



05:34 PM BST

Crystal Palace 5 Aston Villa 0

Palace are crushing Villa here. Eze scores his second. Can’t imagine Unai Emery will all that happy with this display.

05:33 PM BST

Brentford 2 Newcastle 3

Well now. Yoan Wissa has pulled another goal back for Brentford. Newcastle have struggled to deal with them in the second half.

05:32 PM BST

Brighton 0 Man Utd 1

It’s been all Brighton but Diogo Dalot has given Man Utd the lead at the Amex.

05:30 PM BST

Luton 2 Fulham 4

Fulham restore their two-goal cushion at Kenilworth Road. It’s Harry Wilson with the goal.

05:27 PM BST

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 3

Kulusevski...game over.

05:26 PM BST

Crystal Palace 4 Aston Villa 0

Mateta hat-trick! There’s a VAR check but Palace are steamrolling Villa.

05:24 PM BST

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 2

Pedro Porro scores and Spurs look to have fifth place all sewn up. After the weirdness of last weekend, Ange Postecoglou will be delighted with this performance.

05:21 PM BST

‘Chelsea academy graduate on’

Chelsea academy graduate Dominic Solanke has come off the substitutes’ bench for Bournemouth as the visitors search for an equaliser.

05:19 PM BST

Diaz has to score

Liverpool had the ball in the net again - but it was chalked off as the ball went out of play. Luis Diaz has also hit the bar after being presented with an unguarded goal, albeit from a cross that was difficult to get on the end of.

05:18 PM BST

Crystal Palace 3 Aston Villa 0

Villa look like they’re already mentally in Ibiza. Eze nets. Game over at Selhurst Park.

05:17 PM BST

Luton 2 Fulham 3

Doughty gets one back for Luton! Never count out a Rob Edwards side.

05:16 PM BST

‘A stirring ovation’

Adam Lallana comes off for the last time as a Brighton player, given a stirring ovation by the home crowd, before embracing his manager Roberto De Zerbi. A player hugely regarded at the Amex, he will be missed.

05:16 PM BST

‘Pochettino will be annoyed’

It might be the final day, but Pochettino will be annoyed with the way Chelsea immediately left Bournemouth back into the game. Sterling’s goal should really have settled it, but Unal’s strike, off Badiashile, has given the visitors hope and some momentum.

05:15 PM BST

Brentford 1 Newcastle 3

Janelt gets a goal back for Brentford. Long way to go though.

05:14 PM BST

Luton 1 Fulham 3

Three for the visitors...it looks as though Luton’s season in the Premier League is going to end with a loss.

05:10 PM BST

Chelsea 2 Bournemouth 1

Raheem Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead at Stamford Bridge. It’s looking for Pochettino for about 30 seconds before Unal gets a goal back for Bournemouth.

05:07 PM BST

45 minutes of the season...

...left to go.

05:04 PM BST

Stato

50.5 - Moises Caicedo's goal for Chelsea was the furthest scored in a Premier League game since Wayne Rooney for Everton in November 2017 (57.7 yards v West Ham). Range. pic.twitter.com/3l4bRIaxGv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2024

04:54 PM BST

Half-time scores

Brentford 0 Newcastle 3

Burnley 0 Nottingham Forest 2

Chelsea 1 Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

Luton 1 Fulham 2

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 1

04:53 PM BST

Goalless at Brighton

Goalless and pretty pointless, the first half at the Amex has gone largely as you might expect: two teams with little to play for doing little.

Adam Lallana had a header cleared off the line by Lisandro Martinez, and Scott McTominay showed us what being a false nine means by blasting a neatly created chance so far over the bar it endangered a passing seagull. Apart from that, well let’s just say, it’s not the exhibition of glorious football Roberto De Zerbi might have hoped for his farewell.

04:52 PM BST

Half-time at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea lead at half-time with what must be the goal of the season. With the way the scores are going, the Blues will hold on to sixth place and a guaranteed spot in Europe if they remain ahead.

04:51 PM BST

Wolves...VAR

Wolves have made their feelings clear on VAR this week - they want it out. And Gary O’Neil is fuming with the officials after Virgil van Dijk sends over Matheus Cunha in the box. No pen.

04:48 PM BST

Luton 1 Fulham 2

Adama Traore gave the visitors the lead at Kenilworth Road but moments later Carlton Morris levels from the spot.

Moments later...Jimenez restores Fulham’s lead! Crazy scenes.

04:46 PM BST

‘Liverpool are cruising’

There was talk before the match on whether Wolves could upset the celebrations, rather like Jeremy Goss did for Norwich in 1994 in the final match in front of a standing Kop. But there will be no upset there.

Liverpool are cruising now at 2-0 and Anfield is in celebration mode. Jarell Quansah’s goal was his second in as many games. He tapped in after Mohamed Salah’s shot was deflected towards goal.

04:45 PM BST

Crystal Palace 2 Aston Villa 0

Mateta scores again! Palace are flying at the end of the season – at this rate Spurs might have got into the top four had they beaten Man City last week. Food for thought perhaps.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scores their second goal

04:42 PM BST

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0

It’s two! Not sure who’s got the final touch...could be Quansah! Either way Klopp’s finale looks like it’s getting the perfect result.

04:40 PM BST

Brentford 0 Newcastle 3

Visitors running riot at Brentford. Alexander Isak has put Eddie Howe’s three goals to the good.

25 - Alexander Isak is the first Newcastle player to score 25+ goals across all competitions in a single season since @alanshearer in 2003-04 (28). Esteemed. pic.twitter.com/jtNHpPh57d — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 19, 2024

04:39 PM BST

‘Klopp was on his feet with a broad smile’

Alexis Mac Allister looked like he might get taken off after getting his ankle stamped on by Nelson Semedo. But he showed no signs of injury when he headed in the opener, steering in Harvey Elliott’s cross. Klopp was on his feet with a broad smile when it went in.

04:37 PM BST

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle double their lead and Jacob Murphy is the man.

04:36 PM BST

Liverpool 1 Wolves 0

GOOOOAAAALLLL at Anfield. It’s Alexis Mac Allister and Anfield is set alight. All smiles for Klopp in the dugout.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool

04:34 PM BST

Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Webster, Webster...now Pedro. Brighton are battering Man Utd but the deadlock is yet to be broken.

04:32 PM BST

It just had to be...

VAR intervening to the disadvantage of Wolves again...oh the irony.

Not that they can moan about that one mind.

04:30 PM BST

RED CARD: Liverpool 0 Wolves 0

Nelson Semedo has put in a horror challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. He gets a yellow but Chris Kavanagh gets told to go to his pitchside monitor - it is a red card.

Mac Allister is going to try and run this off. His ankle took a proper crunch there.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese defender #22 Nelson Semedo (R) speaks with Liverpool's Argentinian midfielder #10 Alexis Mac Allister (L) as he leaves the pitch having been sent off during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on May 19, 2024

04:28 PM BST

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 1

Kulusevski strikes for Spurs – this would wrap up fifth for Postecoglou’s side.

04:27 PM BST

Latest scores....

Brentford 0 Newcastle 1

Burnley 0 Nottingham Forest 2

Chelsea 1 Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 0 Wolves 0

Luton 0 Fulham 0

Sheffield United 0 Tottenham 1

04:25 PM BST

Liverpool 0 Wolves 0

Klopp is usually bouncing around the technical area during matches but he has been sat down for most of the time so far. He’s taking it in. Fans are running through their songbook saluting the players who have played under Klopp.

There is nothing riding on the game (it is still 0-0 by the way). Hwang Hee Chan had a good chance when Wolves broke, with Alisson saving.

04:25 PM BST

Brentford 0 Newcastle 1

Harvey Barnes gives the visitors the lead. All they can do is win and hope Chelsea lose against Bournemouth.

04:20 PM BST

‘Outrageous’

Moises Caicedo has just scored his first Chelsea goal and it was almost from the halfway line. Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto raced out to stop Raheem Sterling run through, but the ball fell to Caicedo, who outrageously lobbed it back over him and into the net from just inside the Bournemouth half.

04:18 PM BST

Chelsea 1 Bournemouth 0

A stunner from Caidedo! He’s scored from the half-way line as Bournemouth keeper Neto gambled coming out of this box.

What. A. Finish. It’s Caicedo’s Beckham moment.

04:17 PM BST

Burnley 0 Nottingham Forest 1

Some strange solidarity between the two sets of supporters here at Turf Moor.

Forest’s fans are chanting x-rated songs about the Premier League and VAR, and on both occasions the home supporters joined in.

And just as I type that, Forest have a second Chris Wood goal upheld after a VAR review, despite an initial offside call!

“VAR, VAR, VAR,” is the predictable chant.

04:12 PM BST

Placid on the south coast

Not much happening. So the Brighton fans have warmed themselves up with a resounding chant of Roberto De Zerbi’s name. The Italian, whose bags are apparently already packed, graciously waves back to all four corners of the stadium.

In the directors box, the owner Tony Bloom, whose approach to succession means he probably has his next five managers lined up, smiles benevolently.

04:11 PM BST

Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 0

GOOOAAALLLLL! It’s Mateta again – what form that man is in. There is a VAR check...we’ll keep you posted.

It stands...

04:10 PM BST

Burnley concede in 20 straight

Burnley have now conceded in 20 consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2011.

Former striker Chris Wood provided the clinical finish for Nottingham Forest after just 78 seconds, with his 13th league goal of the season.

Those poor defensive statistics are a damning indictment on Burnley, who are already preparing for another 46-game slog in the Championship next season.

04:09 PM BST

We are goalless elsewhere...

Although Wolves have started well at Anfield...though I’m sure it wouldn’t affect the post-match atmosphere all that much, I can’t imagine Klopp would want to go out on a loss.

04:04 PM BST

Burnley 0 Nottingham Forest 1

Nottingham Forest have taken the lead at Burnley through Chris Wood.

04:01 PM BST

We are underway!

Hold on to your hats folks...

04:01 PM BST

Raw emotion

Astounding rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Anfield – as you’d expect of course.

04:00 PM BST

A reminder...

You can follow our dedicated coverage of the battle for the Premier League title HERE...

03:59 PM BST

One minute from kick-off

...across the Premier League.

03:59 PM BST

‘Danke Jurgen’

Fans have red and white placards that read Danke Jurgen across half of the bottom tier. It is quite a send-off.

03:58 PM BST

Chelsea fans thank Silva

Chelsea’s fans have unfurled a tifo of Thiago Silva, who plays his final game for the club today. Will it also prove to be farewell to Pochettino, Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah?

A general view inside the stadium as fans display a banner of Thiago Silva of Chelsea ahead of his last appearance prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2024 in London, England

03:57 PM BST

Ten Hag’s final game?

One of the sprinklers at the visitors end of the Amex has gone off kilter and is firing a steady spray into the Manchester United supporters. For once, it must be a welcome cooling as it is really hot on the south coast.

Unlike the game, which is about as tepid as last day games go. For Brighton the most significant jeopardy is whether they finish below Crystal Palace. For United fans much of the conversation centres on wondering if Erik ten Hag’s tenure at Old Trafford might well begin and end with defeat to Brighton.

03:57 PM BST

‘Our Club, Our Crest, Our Life’

Anfield was packed 10 minutes before kick-off and Klopp gets a standing ovation when his name is read out by the public announcer. The huge “tifo” banner goes across the Kop end - Our Club, Our Crest, Our Life.

Among the other banners at Anfield there is one railing against VAR, saying the fas have made their decisions that it is not wanted.

03:50 PM BST

Football’s answer to Casablanca

A decent contingent of German supporters in Borussia Dortmund strips are sitting in Anfield’s Main Stand. Having already witnessed one hyper-emotional Klopp farewell from the Bundesliga in 2015, they must have a passion for romantic endings.

This one could rival Humphrey Bogart putting Ingrid Bergman on the plane in the final scene of Casablanca.

03:43 PM BST

‘Completely in game mode’

Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports: “This morning I woke up and I was completely in game mode.

“We had a normal team meeting and the 60,000 here and the few million watching deserve that.

“People call it the last dance, so let’s dance!

“I am in game mode, we drove in here and it was ridiculous. I am happy that the people are happy, but my role in all that in the last few weeks have been difficult to get through.

“I might be emotional today but we will see, after the game will be the most tricky part as then it’s definitely over.”

03:41 PM BST

‘No mention of Pochettino’

There is also no mention of head coach Mauricio Pochettino in the programme notes of the ownership group. Chelsea will hold theri end-of-season review over the coming days, which will ultimately decide his fate.

03:39 PM BST

WATCH: Klopp emerges at Anfield

🥹❤️ A fitting welcome for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield pic.twitter.com/lxpO6F8IK9 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 19, 2024

03:35 PM BST

Owners’ message to Chelsea fans

Chelsea’s ownership group have written a full-page message to supporters in today’s matchday programme.

In it, they set out their aims which are listed as: Consistently winning or contending for the Premier League and Women’s Super League titles.

Consistently playing in the Champions League and competing for domestic cups. Consistently competing for titles across the youth age groups.

Developing and discovering the next generation of footballing talent for the benefit of the club. Being responsible actors and contributors to our community, while meeting Financial Fair Play and other regulatory requirements. Earning the trust and confidence of our supporters.

Not much to ask then!

03:32 PM BST

‘The match itself seems irrelevant’

Jurgen Klopp has just stepped foot on the pitch at Anfield to a huge ovation from those in the stadium. He tips his baseball cap at the fans and pumps his fist at his heart.

It could be an emotional day. Flares were let off outside in the farewell celebration. The match itself seems irrelevant....but Klopp has picked Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo as his forwards in his final match as Liverpool manager.

A Liverpool fan with a Thank You Klopp message on their shirt ahead of the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpoo

03:32 PM BST

In other news...

The Egyptian King makes his 250th @premierleague appearance for the Reds today 👑 pic.twitter.com/eCFNKIv5oI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2024

03:30 PM BST

‘We’ve made a culture here’

Andy Roberston on Jurgen Klopp: “I think the biggest lesson I have learned from the boss is just to try and improve every single day.

“I think that’s what he tries to say to all of us, every day is a chance to improve, a chance to get better in yourself as a person and as a footballer and I think we’ve taken that on board and as players, we’ve made that a culture here.

“Then when new signings and young players come up to train with us, I think they buy into that – but it all starts with the manager and his coaching staff.”

03:29 PM BST

‘Prepare for the unexpected’

Party atmosphere here at a gloriously hot Turf Moor, despite both clubs enduring excruciating seasons.

Many of Forest’s supporters are dressed up as referees, complete with clown noses and wigs. Some of them have even got masks of Gary Neville.

It’s all a comedy protest against the perceived poor refereeing Forest have suffered this season.

Neville, the Sky Sports pundit, also irritated Forest with his remarks after the contentious defeat at Everton last month which sparked off THAT infamous social media post.

Burnley are already down, and it will require a 12-goal swing for Forest to join them in the Championship next season.

After such a miserable year, Forest are probably preparing for the unexpected...

03:19 PM BST

Liverpool is alive

Fans display a drawing in support of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his last match outside the stadium before the match

Jurgen Klopp-themed merchandise is seen for sale outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England

The Liverpool team coaches arrive ahead of the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool fans with flares are seen outside the stadium before the match

03:14 PM BST

Farewell Thiago

Thiago Silva might not have quite reached legend status at Stamford Bridge but he was part of the Champions League-winning side of 2021 and has been a stalwart during a tough couple of seasons at the club.

Today will be final game for Chelsea.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on May 19, 2024 in London, England

03:10 PM BST

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest – team news

Burnley XI

Muric; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Cullen, Berge, Amdouni; Odobert, Foster.

Subs: Trafford, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Ekdal, Vitinho, Fofana, Massengo.

Nottingham Forest XI

Sels; Montiel, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Niakhate, Reyna, Origi, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.

03:09 PM BST

Luton vs Fulham – team news

Luton XI

Kaminski, Osho, Mengi, Hashioka, Doughty, Clark, Lokonga, Ogbene, Chong, Morris, Adebayo.

Subs: Shea, Krul, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Townsend, Onyedinma, Johnson, Piesold.

Fulham XI

Leno, Tete, Ream, Bassey, Robinson, Iwobi, Palhinha, Reed, Wilson, Adama, Jimenez.

Subs: Rodak, Broja, Cairney, Ballo-Touré, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Muniz, Willian, Castagne.

03:08 PM BST

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa – team news

Crystal Palace XI

Henderson, Clyne, Anderson, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Guehi, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Lerma, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Aston Villa XI

Olsen, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Dhuran, Digne, Chambers, Douglas Luiz, Lenglet, Diaby, McGinn, Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Pau, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Emery Fernandez, Munroe, Kellyman, Young

03:06 PM BST

Sheffield United vs Spurs – team news

Sheffield Utd XI

Foderingham, Bogle, Robinson, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, Hamer, Osborn, Arblaster, Brereton-Diaz, Archer.

Spurs XI

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Sarr, Johnson, Maddison, Son.

03:05 PM BST

Brighton vs Man Utd – team news

Brighton XI

Steele, Igor, Webster, Pedro, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Welbeck, Barco, Baleba, Adingra.

Subs: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Enciso, Gilmour, Fati, Buonanotte, Offiah, Peupion, Baker-Boaitey.

Manchester United XI

Onana, Amrabat, Martínez, Fernandes, Diallo, Garnacho, Casemiro, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, McTominay.

Subs: Bayindir, Rashford, Hojlund, Eriksen, Varane, Antony, Evans, Kambwala, Collyer.

03:04 PM BST

Brentford vs Newcastle – team news

Brentford XI

Flekken, Roerslev, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Reguilon, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Maupey, Schade, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Trevitt, Yarmoluik, Konak

Newcastle XI

Pope, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, J Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Wilson, Ritchie, Almiron, Andersen, White, A Murphy

03:03 PM BST

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – team news

Chelsea XI

Petrovic, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Gallagher, Caicedo, Sterling, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Colwill, Gusto, Casadei, Gilchrist.

Bounemouth XI

Neto, Kerkez, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Tavernier, Aarons, Christie, Cook, Semenyo, Kluivert, Unal.

Subs: Travers, Kelly, Solanke, Ouattara, Scott, Smith, Hill, Billing, Faivre.

03:02 PM BST

Liverpool vs Wolves – team news

Liverpool XI

Alisson, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Mac Allister, Salah, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Jota, Gravenberch, Bradley.

Wolves XI

Sa, Ait-Nouri, S Bueno, Lemina, Gomes, Hwang, Cunha, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bellegarde.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Neto, H Bueno, Doyle, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser.

02:58 PM BST

Teams news...

...from across the grounds incoming.

02:55 PM BST

Today’s fixtures

Arsenal and Man City have their own battle going on at the top, which we are covering exclusively the very capable hands of Rob Bagchi.

Here you can expect updates from the following final-day fixtures:

Brentford vs Newcastle

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves

Luton vs Fulham

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

02:50 PM BST

In other news...

...let’s just run through the various scenarios for European qualification this afternoon.

Tottenham

Spurs have missed out on a place in the Champions League, but are close to securing fifth and a spot in the Europa League.

A draw at Sheffield United would secure that fifth but if Spurs lose, they must hope Chelsea fail to beat Bournemouth at home, as Chelsea have a better goal difference.

Even if Spurs lose and are overtaken by Chelsea, Ange Postecoglou’s side are still guaranteed a place in Europe next season as they cannot finish lower than sixth.

Chelsea

A draw at home against Bournemouth would secure a sixth, the final spot that guarantees European football next season.

Chelsea would then have to wait until after the FA Cup final to find out whether they are going into the Europa League or the Conference League.

If Chelsea beat Bournemouth and Spurs lose to Sheff Utd, Pochettino’s side would finish fifth and be certain of a Europa League spot.

Newcastle

Newcastle must win at Brentford and hope Chelsea lose to Bournemouth. Then Eddie Howe’s side would finish sixth due to having a superior goal difference than Chelsea.

If Newcastle miss out on sixth, they must ensure they finish seventh, above Manchester United - with the sides currently level on points - and then hope that Man City beat Man Utd in the FA Cup final.

In that scenario, Newcastle will earn a place in the Europa Conference League.

02:46 PM BST

Outside Anfield

Fans stop to view a mural of Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp by artist Hugh Whitaker from MurWalls near to the ground as they arrive for the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Merchandise is seen for sale outside the stadium with a banner reading "Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Legend" prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England

A street vendor stall decorated with banners in honour of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Premier League match and Klopp's last game as manager at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday May 19, 2024

A mural is seen on the outside of a building reading "that was great, Liverpool! Nine not so normal years" with a picture of Jurgen Klopp prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England

02:42 PM BST

Ten Had: United are in better place than 12 months ago

By Ian Whittel

Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United are in a better position than they were 12 months ago, despite the club closing in on their worst league campaign in 34 years.

United are currently sitting eighth, on course for their worst finish since coming 13th in 1989-90, when victory in the FA Cup Final saved Sir Alex Ferguson’s job. Defeat at Brighton on Sunday would also leave United with their lowest points total – 57 – since they recorded 48 in that campaign.

Ten Hag, who could still match Ferguson’s achievements by winning the FA Cup against Manchester City next weekend, has been hampered by a long and debilitating injury list. Those factors have led him to claim that, with several young players impressing over this season and with a new owner in situ in the form of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he feels United are in a healthier state than 12 months ago.

“When you look at the results, you would say ‘no’, but we know the reasons behind it,” said Ten Hag. “I would say ‘yes’ because we have more players, we have more high-quality players in the squad and from that perspective we are in a better position.

“I think that we developed some young players with high potential who can really add to the quality levels of our squad. With established, experienced players, they can make a very good mix and be a very strong squad that can compete at the highest level.

“I think that is also what we showed this season against top teams that often we are very competitive.”

Ten Hag’s claims will raise eyebrows, if only for the fact that last season saw United win the League Cup, qualify for the Champions League and lose in the FA Cup final to Pep Guardiola’s Treble winners.

Marcus Rashford, who scored a personal-high 30 goals for United last season, is one of a number of United stars to have suffered a precipitous drop in form this season. He was involved in an angry exchange of words with a supporter before Wednesday’s win over Newcastle, although Ten Hag played down the altercation and warned that players have to ignore such isolated cases of abuse.

“No,” said ten Hag when asked if he had addressed Wednesday’s incident with Rashford. “Not in the specifics.

“But I talk often with the players about this. It happens and you have to deal with it as a player and so one person is not representative for many. So, only one. You have to deal with that – don’t react, don’t respond. Take it and move on with it.

“There were 68,000 fans (against Newcastle) so positive; a great vibe. And so it’s fantastic to play for this club and Marcus knows that.”

02:41 PM BST

Imagine this...

...will not be the only Klopp montage we see this afternoon.

"It's difficult to say farewell, but let's remember the good times…" ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/Gnlq0MbI2j — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 18, 2024

02:28 PM BST

Klopp’s farewell

The final day is here – but at Anfield it is really here. Jurgen Klopp will walk out this afternoon to manage Liverpool for the final time this afternoon, bringing to an end nine years on Merseyside.

Whether you are a Liverpool fan or not, it is hard to argue with the fact that Klopp has forged a relationship with the club and its fanbase to a depth that few others have in the history of English football.

With that in mind, it is sure to be an emotional afternoon at Anfield – with the manager expected to address the fans in the aftermath of his side’s clash with Wolves.

Away from the small matter of the title race – which you can follow here – the German is nearly certain to take centre stage this afternoon. However, there are seven other games this afternoon, with at least three carrying potential implications for European qualification.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle still have the chance to secure European football and thus not losing their respective matches feels of paramount importance.

Manchester United can still mathematically finish sixth but they would need an 11-goal swing with Chelsea – and even more with Newcastle. In reality, their best hope of getting into Europe next season will be beating Man CIty in the FA Cup.

