Jurgen Klopp remains diplomatic on talk of Liverpool being 'back on our perch'

It is one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most quoted remarks, even if time has created some memory lapses.

“I wanted to knock Liverpool off their f****** perch,” the Manchester United is claimed to have said upon taking over at Old Trafford in 1986.

Ferguson made no brash remark upon appointment, of course - certainly not publicly - his retrospective observation appearing in an autobiography long after United were established as regular Premier League champions.

From the victory podium the United manager delivered a piercing statement as Liverpool toiled to reassert their power during the late 90s.

Nevertheless, the damning quote continues to shadow the Anfield club and will do so until such time a Liverpool manager wins the Premier League and puts the club back at the summit.

In that context, remarks by Anfield chief executive Peter Moore earlier this week implying Ferguson’s remarks are outdated in the light of Liverpool’s Champions League victory appeared premature.

"We are back on our perch, as we famously say," Moore said during an interview with former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson at the World Football Summit in Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp was inevitably asked if he agreed with his chief executive’s observation during his pre-match press briefing ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield United.

Diplomacy was required.

Not only has Klopp banished any sense of enduring backslapping for last May’s triumph in Madrid, he is the last person at the club to presume superiority in the face of Manchester City’s formidable opposition. Domestically, there is little doubt the Premier League perch has become the occupied territory of the blue half of Manchester.

So how did Klopp respond? He claimed he does not know what a ‘perch’ is.

“I'll try to Google it but I am not sure I will find out what it means exactly,” he said.

“What I heard is how it often is in life, without the context. We are all adults and we say things and sometimes people have to deal with things that I say and in this case people seem to think I have to deal with things Peter said.

“I'm not angry about him or whatever. I like Peter. So now if people come to me constantly and ask, 'are you still on the perch or not?' I still won't understand what the word perch means.”

Suffice to say, Klopp is unlikely to seek clarity on the definition until a more appropriate time - preferable with title winners' medal around his neck.

Should Liverpool preserve their current position at the top of the Premier League and claim the club’s 19th league title, Fergie’s quote will doubtless be revived and reviewed in a modern context.

But Liverpool are not back on their perch yet… they are merely edging closer to ruling the roost again.