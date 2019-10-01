Erling Haaland trains at Anfield on the eve of RB Salzburg's Champions League tie against the holders Liverpool - Action Images via Reuters

Erling Haaland’s threat to Liverpool’s Champions League ambitions is significant enough that Jürgen Klopp is being cautious about revealing exactly how he plans to counter it.

The Norwegian, 19, has emerged as one of Europe’s most talked-about strikers after scoring 17 goals in 10 matches for Red Bull Salzburg this season.​

There were concerns that the teenager might sit out Wednesday night’s Group E meeting because of an illness that caused him to miss the Austrian Bundesliga leaders’ victory over Austria Vienna on Saturday.​

However, he has travelled to Merseyside, where he is likely to get the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of his father, Alf Inge, who scored for Leeds United at Anfield in a Premier League match 22 years ago, although he ended up on the losing side, going down 3-1.​

The striker, who was born in Leeds during his father’s time as a player at Elland Road, hopes for a better result, having marked his Champions League debut with a hat-trick in a 6-2 victory over Genk last month. He does not lack confidence either, having cited Sweden great Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his inspiration. ​

Klopp, fully aware of the threat of a Salzburg team who have scored 40 goals in nine league matches this season, was unequivocal when asked if he had a plan to stop the forward.​

Jurgen Klopp, left, in his Mainz days with Zeljko Buvac - RB Salzburg remind him tactically of the system he used in his first head coach's job Credit: Andreas Rentz/Bongarts/Getty Images

“Yes,” the Liverpool manager said. “And you will have to watch the game to see. He is a wonderful player: very young, very confident, very quick. He looks clear minded and focused on the pitch.​

“He looks a decent player and is in the perfect place at the moment. I hope he can play as long as possible. He is not the only threat for us, unfortunately, but he is a proper one.” ​

Klopp is an admirer of Salzburg’s style, developed in part under the watch of experienced German coach Ralf Rangnick, employed by Red Bull as head of sport and development at the four football clubs it owns across the world.​

Jesse Marsch, Salzburg’s head coach, employs an attack-minded style that reminds Klopp of his own approach when he started out in management at Mainz in 2001.​

“It is really difficult for me to explain it in your language, but they remind me of what I did years ago at Mainz,” Klopp said. “It is a clear 4-4-2 and you made life pretty uncomfortable for each opponent. With the system they play, the football they play, it is possible to cause each team in the world problems.​

“I could talk for two hours on what they do well, but what is really important is that they have never played us. I hope that what they think about when they go to bed tonight is that it is Anfield and it is us.”