Jurgen Klopp praises landlord Brendan Rodgers' coaching qualities as ex-Liverpool boss returns to Anfield

It could have been one of the more awkward meetings between a newly appointed manager and his recently sacked predecessor.

Jurgen Klopp was sharing a coffee with his landlord Brendan Rodgers after taking the keys to his house in Formby. As they spoke, the cleaners were sweeping the cobwebs from under their feet in the same way the German coach was going about refreshing Melwood.

The fact Klopp is still Rodgers’ tenant adds a comical quirkiness to Saturday’s reunion, the ex-Liverpool manager’s first visit to since his dismissal in 2015.

“There were ladies walking around the house as we spoke in the living room about the price and all the things you talk about when renting a house,” recalls Klopp.

“It was not a week after he left. It was about six to eight weeks later and he was fine. I had nothing to ask because I knew the team. It was completely normal. He was not all frustrated. He took it like a man.”

Brendan Rodgers came within a whisker of leading Liverpool to their first top-flight title since 1990 when he was the Reds' coach in 2014 Credit: Getty Images

The Liverpool coach did not reveal the monthly debt to the man whose job he took, but he was generous in his praise of the Leicester City manager who he says has proved his Kop dismissal was more to do with the breakdown of relationships than coaching acumen.

“For the public, when a manager gets the sack, they think he lost his football brain or something. That is not how it happened,” said Klopp.

“The situation. I do not know 100 percent, but Brendan’s quality could not be the reason because I know how Liverpool were playing before and they were flying.

“We played them with Dortmund. We were not in the best shape that day and we lost 5-0. They played really well and I really respected him as a manager.

“Whatever it was I do not know, but it was not his quality as a coach. As easy as that. But of course, expectations and relationships, whatever, between who and who, if that does not work anymore the club has to make a decision. I know that about me.

"If one day the club has to make a decision that would not say anything about me at that moment. Brendan reached the level he reached - Chelsea assistant, Swansea manager, Liverpool manager - very young, then going to Celtic and being very successful. Going to Leicester just proves what I thought. I am not a bit surprised.”

The Anfield relationships to which Klopp refers are less ambiguous these days. The structure envisioned by Fenway Sports Group when they first bought the club, with an executive team inclusive of a Sporting Director, is embraced by Klopp. Rodgers was openly sceptical.

The consequence was a period when every recruit was assessed as either being a ‘club signing’ or ‘the manager’s choice’. Not now, a situation helped by the fact the recruitment team has enjoyed a formidable run of success and transfer policy has evolved.

Rodgers did not operate in a world where Liverpool paid world record transfer fees for ready-made, experienced performers such as Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson.

The Leicester manager has also referenced his relative inexperience upon taking the role, although Klopp suggests he is doing himself a disservice.

“A lot of boys in their mid-30 are ready for big things. At Liverpool? I have never felt, ‘Wow, that is too much and for a younger boy, it would be impossible’,” said Klopp.

“Age is not an issue. I think he was ready. It is early. Is it too early? I don’t think so. I would have been ready to do it at 39, to be honest.

“I was still at Mainz at 39. I had more time to settle in to expectations. It helped that we grew at Dortmund step by step, playing Champions League, learning. That is a challenge for every coach no matter how old you are because the job changed completely.”

There is no animosity from either side as Rodgers takes an unfamiliar position in the opposing dug-out.

“The reception I think will be good, from my side and from the supporters as well. But it’s still not a friendly game,” said Klopp.