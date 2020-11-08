Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola unite in scathing attack of Premier League fixture scheduling

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola launched a blistering attack on the Premier League and television broadcasters on Sunday night after uniting behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to condemn the fixture scheduling and continuing refusal to allow five substitutes.

Solskjaer had hit out at Manchester United’s “joke” 12.30pm kick-off time against Everton on Saturday and claimed the quick turnaround following a Champions League trip to Turkey on Wednesday had contributed to an injury to defender Luke Shaw.

And the United manager’s attack on the fixture schedulers drew staunch support from his respective Liverpool and Manchester City counterparts, Klopp and Guardiola, after a hard fought 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf injury in the second half that will rule the right-back out of England’s forthcoming games against Ireland, Belgium and Iceland.

Klopp has called on Sky Sports, BT Sport, the BBC and other broadcasters to come together to protect the players or risk more injuries after revealing he held a meeting with the Premier League a fortnight ago in a bid to force a rethink of the scheduling.

View photos Chris Bascombe's Liverpool briefing More

“Two weeks ago the club organised for me a meeting with Paul Molnar, who is responsible for the fixtures at the Premier League,” the Liverpool manager said. “Paul Molnar told me we cannot change it because it’s not about Manchester United, it’s not about Liverpool, it’s not about Manchester City.

“We played after the last international break at 12.30pm on Saturday at Everton. Some of my players were playing in Peru on the Wednesday night. These kind of things should not happen.

“I understand 100 per cent the need of television, 100 per cent. But the Premier League needs to fulfill more the position of the unity of the players as well.

“Everything has changed apart from the fixture list. Usually in a season, we all have October, November and then a very tricky December. This year, October is like December, November is like December and then December is still like December. The intensity is really difficult.

“It’s completely normal we play Saturday. It’s the 12.30 which is the killer. People might like it and think it’s a proper competition and it gives other teams a chance. The only problem is we injure the players. You cannot keep the players fit like that. It’s not about us, it’s not about United, it’s about the fixtures.

“We want to play football, we need to play football, it’s great for the people. But Wednesday night and 12.30 [on Saturday] should not be allowed. Sky, BT, Premier League, BBC, whoever, they have to talk. We cannot deal with that situation like before. It’s important the FA are involved.”

Guardiola rallied behind Klopp and Solskjaer but fears the broadcasters will not look beyond their own interests.

“They cannot come together because each one looks for himself, his own business,” the City manager said. “It’s deja-vu. When I was a football player and listened to and read the news from England I remember Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Rafael Benitez complaining about the same thing as Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is saying. On this, I don’t have any optimistic solution.

“My business is to protect my players. It’s all I want, to be fit, no injuries. When they arrive to the training sessions, they are exhausted.

Story continues