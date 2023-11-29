Jurgen Klopp offers mixed update on Alisson and Diogo Jota injuries

Alisson is set to miss up to five matches (Getty Images)

Liverpool will be without Alisson for at least two weeks with the goalkeeper’s hamstring injury not as bad as first feared.

Alisson is set to miss five matches but could be back by the visit of Manchester United on December 17, with back-up Caoimhin Kelleher set to step up to Premier League duty in the meantime.

The Brazil international struggled to complete the 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury late on.

There was less good news surrounding Diogo Jota’s fitness, however, with the forward out for “a bit longer” after he was forced off at the Etihad with an injury.

Liverpool host LASK in the Europa League on Thursday and face Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League before concluding their Europa League group against Union Saint-Gilloise on December 14.

The Reds can book their place in the Europa League knockout stages at Anfield tomorrow and Klopp said: "Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see.

“Not day by day - he cannot play tomorrow or Sunday. Probably not the week after should be kind of OK.

"Alisson is not as bad (as we thought) but still bad enough. Diogo will take a little bit longer, don’t know exactly. Have to see."

More follows