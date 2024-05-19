Jurgen Klopp’s most memorable interviews as Liverpool boss bids farewell to Premier League

Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool this weekend, taking charge of his final game on Sunday 19 May.

The German coach departs from Anfield a legend, delivering eight major trophies in his eight-and-a-half-year spell.

At times, Klopp fostered an environment that pitted Liverpool against the world - thanks, in part, to his fiery outbursts during post-match press conferences and interviews.

Never one to stay silent, he made his feelings clear about VAR, refereeing and, of course, the congested fixture schedule.

Here, The Independent takes a look back at Klopp’s most memorable interview moments from his time at Liverpool.