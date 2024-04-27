Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah involved in heated exchange

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp were involved in a heated exchange on the sidelines during Liverpool's game at West Ham on Saturday.

There was a very intriguing situation there as Salah waited to come on to the pitch as a sub in the second half.

Of course, Salah being on the bench for a must-win game for Liverpool is a story in itself...

What happened between Klopp, Salah at West Ham?

Klopp appeared to say something to Salah and the Egyptian forward didn't react well as they watched on as West Ham made it 2-2 against Liverpool.

Salah was pushed away by Darwin Nunez as Liverpool's three subs of Salah, Nunez and Joe Gomez waited to come on.

We will wait to see what Klopp says about the exchange after the game, but it did not look pleasant.