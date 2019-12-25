Jurgen Klopp: Manchester City's congested festive fixture schedule is a 'crime'

Jurgen Klopp echoed Pep Guardiola’s complaints about City playing on Friday and Sunday - Offside

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has shown his Christmas solidarity to title rivals Manchester City by branding it a “crime” that the champions have been forced into an unfavourable festive fixture schedule.

Even though Liverpool could reap the benefits of the calendar, as they look to consolidate a 10-point Premier League lead, Klopp proved a vocal ally in Pep Guardiola’s complaints about City playing on Friday and Sunday.

Liverpool get an extra day’s rest after their match at closest rivals Leicester City on Boxing Day. Having made similar protest in previous years, Klopp is consistent in his views.

“It is absolutely not OK,” Klopp said. “None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th is a crime. This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen. They are not moaning. They are telling.

“It is not for the spectacle. It would not be a problem to play 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between a Premier League game.

“Obviously, we can say what we want but no one is listening. Every year is the same for the coaches with the 26th and 28th. Sports science gives you nothing to deal with this. The body needs a specific amount of time to go again. But we ignore that completely. We just say, ‘Oh, they look strange running around again today.’ We are not in that situation this year, but I understand each manager who mentions it from time to time – or pretty much always – when we see it coming up because it is just not OK, but other people have to decide that.”

Liverpool face second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day after their Club World Cup triumph in Qatar Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool have their own recovery issues to deal with, having returned from a triumphant trip to Qatar. Their big lead remains intact heading to second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day, but Klopp says City have radically changed what is needed to win the title under Guardiola and any slip could open the door.

“I think City moved the bar massively,” said Klopp, who has confirmed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be “out for a while” with ankle ligament damage.

“It has changed. You are not allowed to lose games any more. The kind of consistency they showed in the last three years is incredible and very difficult to do. So they became champions two years ago and last year we helped a lot and they helped us a lot as we tried to catch up with them. They did it in an incredible way.

“Winning the Premier League should be difficult, it is such a strong league with all the teams you see now. Watford looked like they were gone, relegated, but Nigel [Pearson] comes in as they changed their manager, came to Anfield and did a good performance and then won the next week and everyone down there is on their toes again.

“Now everyone is fighting for every point they can get. It looked like the top four were already gone for a while and then all of a sudden seven or eight teams will fight for being in the Champions League and Europa League. You have to be ready every three days to win a game. We know that, so don’t think about the last game we won, we don’t think about the one after the next one, we think only about the next one. With all the problems and difficulties we face, that is pretty much a plan and sometimes it works out. That is what we do.”

That means the celebrations after becoming world champions were limited, with Klopp saying the party is on hold until May.

“It is exactly as in normal life. If you have a little bit of success and you get carried away by it, you will quickly realise it is your last one,” Klopp said. “I never in my life wanted to have a party before there was a reason. When there is a party for a reason, I am in it 100 per cent, but I do not have 20 per cent parties. I can wait for it. No chance to get us in a mood where we could forget the things we have to do. The next time to prove that is Leicester.

“The feeling after the [Flamengo] game was exceptional but not really a wild party out because we knew we had to play again on Thursday. We were clear Leicester would challenge us with all they have. They have their own targets and goals and we are used to that. We have to show that on the pitch. It is not difficult to switch from one to another.

“We don’t get carried away for nothing. Absolutely not. We’re completely focused on the next step. I was always like this.”