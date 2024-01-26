Jurgen Klopp LIVE: Liverpool manager announces departure sparking succession debate

Jurgen Klopp is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the German has confirmed in a shock announcement.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership of his decision to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp has won six trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before. The German is due to speak to the media at 3pm this afternoon where he will react further to his decision which is set to shake the Premier League.

Follow all the latest reaction from a seismic decision in the Premier League:

11:59 , Alex Pattle

Jurgen Klopp’s brilliant Borussia Dortmund spell

11:53 , Alex Pattle

It can’t be overstated how impressive Klopp’s time at Dortmund was, especially considering how dominant Bayern Munich had been – and have been since.

It is also strange to think back to the day he signed with Liverpool, after seven years at Dortmund, and to realise he has been at Anfield for even longer.

Time flies.

Liverpool unveil Jurgen Klopp as their new manager in 2015 (Getty)

Jurgen Klopp: From Mainz to Liverpool

11:49 , Alex Pattle

Klopp’s managerial career began at Mainz in 2001, shortly after he retired from playing for the club – which sat in the 2 Bundesliga at the time.

In 2003/04, Klopp secured promotion with Mainz, and he would later move to Borussia Dortmund in 2008/09. There, in a seven-year spell, he won the Bundesliga twice (2011, 2012) and the Pokal once (2012).

Klopp also won the German Super Cup with Dortmund twice (2013, 2014).

Furthermore, Klopp led Dortmund to runners-up finishes in the Champions League in 2013 and the Pokal in 2014 and 2015.

Jurgen Klopp during his stint at Borussia Dortmund (DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League finishes under Jurgen Klopp

11:44 , Alex Pattle

N.B. The 2023/24 season is still under way, and Klopp joined Liverpool in October of the 2015/16 season, but here is a look at Liverpool’s Premier League finishes under the coach:

Liverpool’s Premier League finishes under Jurgen Klopp – with 23/24 still under way (@Transfermarkt)

Jurgen Klopp hints at next step after impending Liverpool exit

11:39 , Alex Pattle

Klopp also said this, today: “If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now, ‘No,’ but I don’t know obviously how that will feel, because I never had the situation.

“What I know definitely: I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool, 100 per cent. That’s not possible. My love for this club, my respect for the people is too big. I couldn’t. I couldn’t for a second think about it. There’s no chance.

“This is part of my life, we are part of the family, we feel home here. There’s no chance to do that. But all the rest, will I ever work again? Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to.”

Jamie Carragher reacts to shock news of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool exit

11:37 , Alex Pattle

This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came.

I just thought it would be another few years away.

What a manager, what a man, let’s go out with a bang Jurgen! https://t.co/ajw372IEWX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 26, 2024

Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors at Liverpool next season

11:33 , Alex Pattle

The shock news that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season leaves the Anfield club seeking a successor for the German.

Klopp’s nine-year tenure in charge has seen him transform Liverpool into consistent title challengers, guiding them to Premier League and Champions League triumphs. Their 2019/20 domestic triumph was a first league title for 30 years.

Filling Klopp’s shoes will be a tough task, but there a number of intriguing candidates to succeed him. Assistant Pep Lijnders, thought by some to be a successor in waiting, has also confirmed that he will be leaving the club to pursue his own managerial ambitions.

Here are some of the names who could be in the frame to replace Klopp...

A look at Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool accolades

11:28 , Alex Pattle

As well as the trophies mentioned in that last post, Liverpool are very much in the Premier League title race this season, and this week they sealed a spot in the Carabao Cup final – where Chelsea await.

The Reds remain in the Europa League, too.

In fact, in Klopp’s first season at Anfield, he guided the team to the final of the Europa League and Carabao Cup, only to lose both matches.

His other runners-up finishes with Liverpool include the Champions League in 2018 (a year before the German finally got his hands on the trophy) and in 2022. Both defeats came by Real Madrid.

Liverpool have also finished second in the Premier League twice under Klopp, coming so close on both occasions – losing by one point both times.

11:20 , Alex Pattle

Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, replacing Brendan Rodgers, having left Borussia Dortmund a few months earlier.

After steadily building his own squad, his first trophy with the Reds came in 2019, when they won the Champions League with a victory over Tottenham. Later that year, Klopp guided Liverpool to the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

A season later, the German helped to end the club’s 30-year wait for a Premier League title.

In 2021/2022, Klopp and Liverpool achieved a domestic-cup double, beating Chelsea on penalties in both the FA and Carabao Cup finals.

Later that year, they also won the Community Shield.

A year after losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finally lifted the trophy (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

11:12 , Alex Pattle

Our very own Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, has summed it up pretty well:

Pretty rare that football news these days totally shocks you. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 26, 2024

It is actually so shocking news that it could be a modern equivalent of the video of Shankly's retirement and TV reporter literally telling people on the streets - "I'm not kidding you" - except they could check their smartphones. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 26, 2024

11:09 , Alex Pattle

More from Klopp, as the 56-year-old explains his decision to leave Liverpool:

“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside, I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things.

“That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already. When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore,’ and I was surprised myself by that.

More here:

11:05 , Alex Pattle

Well, well, well then... Where to start?

Jurgen Klopp has explained his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, saying:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

When pressed on those comments, the German said: “I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age. Little bits and bobs, stuff like that, but nothing anybody has to be concerned about, so that’s absolutely fine.”

More here:

11:01 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool have announced that Jurgen Klopp is to resign as manager and depart the club at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The German boss arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has reestablished the club as a domestic and European force, reaching three Champions League finals since then - winning one - as well as winning the Premier League title in 2020.

His departure is all the more unexpected as he embarked on a rebuild of the playing squad over the summer, with Liverpool currently sat top of the league table, into the Carabao Cup final and potentially on course for a four-trophy tilt as they continue in the Europa League and FA Cup as well.

